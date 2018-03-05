I was heartened to read the letter from Donald Godfrey lamenting the proposal to remove the statue of Philo T. Farnsworth in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda and replace it with a statue of Martha Hughes Cannon. I have great respect for Martha Cannon and think that she is deserving of the statue at the Utah state Capitol. Philo Farnsworth was a genius who invented the all-electronic television system and also led research in nuclear fusion. As Mr. Godfrey stated, "Philo was a scientist whose inventions changed the world." He was never given the credit that he deserved while he was alive, and he deserves to have his statue remain in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. I feel the rush to remove his statue is shortsighted. We cannot honor Martha Hughes Cannon by dishonoring a man whose contributions affected the whole world.

Joan Steed

Centerville