The headline of an Oct. 28, 2017, Deseret News article reads, "What cutting KBYU's Classical 89 could mean to Utah's local arts community." To me it doesn't mean opportunity, it means disaster. Mr. Dunn's vision is flawed. Taking away all the benefits from Classical 89 leaves a void that other programming cannot fill.

All radios in my home and car are tuned to the Classical 89 station. I don't use a smartphone, but I would use the apps if I did. I have trouble falling asleep, so I listen to Peter Vandergraff host the all night section. He, as well as all the hosts on the station during the day, usually give information on the composers. Plus, if needed, they explain the piece we will listen to.

On Classical 89, we are blessed to listen to the world's most beautiful music. Please don't cancel this great programming. As for other programming, I would not be interested.

Saralyn Brunson

West Jordan