SALT LAKE CITY — Students from various Salt Lake schools gathered at the Capitol on Monday to demand that the Legislature act on air quality legislation before the 2018 general session ends at midnight Thursday.

The students came from the Madeleine Choir School, Rowland Hall, Salt Lake City Open Classroom, the McGillis School and Judge Memorial Catholic High School.

Their fellow students shared short talks about quality of Utah's air.

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski also addressed the students.

"You are truly making this city and our entire state a better place to live, an easier place to breathe," Biskupski told the assembly of schoolchildren.

"When I push for legislation on Capitol Hill, you are always on my mind," she said. "This is mostly about you. Nothing is more important than you and the air you are breathing."