SALT LAKE CITY — A Taylorsville man acquitted of murder in the death of a man run over during a dispute has been placed on probation for obstruction of justice and trespassing.

Jay Richard Urry, 43, was ordered Feb. 26 to complete three years of probation and 100 hours of community service. He was given credit for the 25 months he had spent in jail since his arrest.

Urry was one of three people charged with murder in the 2015 dispute that took the life of Eric Carter, 49.

A jury in January found that Urry was not guilty of murder and robbery, first-degree felonies, but convicted him on charges of obstructing justice, a third-degree felony, and trespassing, a class A misdemeanor.

Jeanette Teddie Miner, 28, and Jesse Floyd Searle, 36, pleaded guilty in separate deals with prosecutors to manslaughter and obstructing justice, second-degree felonies. They were each sentenced to concurrent terms of one to 15 years in prison.

According to police, Urry and Searle borrowed Miner's truck in December 2015 and stole a trailer and several other items from Carter's home. They returned later with Miner to steal more items, charges state.

Carter arrived at his house before the trio left and attempted to get back the trailer, which he had borrowed from a friend.

According to police, Miner was driving her pickup pulling the trailer and was attempting to escape when Carter climbed into the truck bed. That's when charging documents say Searle pushed Carter out of the truck. Miner accelerated, running over Carter.

Before he died, Carter called 911 and gave emergency dispatchers the license plate number of the truck, which was registered to Miner, police said. Miner later admitted to abandoning the truck and trailer in separate locations.

At trial, Urry's attorney, Rudy Bautista, argued that the group believed they had permission from the trailer's owner to go to the home and to take property and the trailer. Because Urry believed he had permission, Bautista argued, he couldn't be found guilty of robbery, and because he couldn't be found guilty of robbery, Carter's death wasn't murder.

Urry was ordered released from jail to await sentencing after the jurors handed down their verdict. After three days at trial, they deliberated the case for 90 minutes.