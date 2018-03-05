SALT LAKE CITY — A man who once had a case of child sex abuse dismissed in court due to lack of evidence was charged Monday with abusing at least three children that he baby-sat.

James Gerald Crawford, 43, of Salt Lake City, was charged in 3rd District Court with six counts of aggravated sex abuse of a child, a first-degree felony; sodomy of a child, a first-degree felony; sexual abuse of a child, a second-degree felony; and lewdness involving a child, a class A misdemeanor.

Crawford told investigators that he "has urges to touch children sexually" and that "he started exploring those urges about 10 years ago," according to charging documents. His alleged abuse dates back to at least 2007, according to court records. His victims were all under 8-years old, the charges state.

Salt Lake police say the alleged victims are not related to Crawford, but it was unclear Friday how he came in contact with them.

In 2014, Crawford was charged with forcible sodomy, a first-degree felony, for allegedly abusing a 6-year-old girl he was baby-sitting. But during a preliminary hearing, a judge determined that not enough evidence had been presented to send the case to trial and the case was dismissed, according to a court docket.

Bail for Crawford's new charges was set at $250,000.