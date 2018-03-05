“On the same page” is a series featuring Utah book clubs and runs every other week.

SOUTH JORDAN — For bookworm Ruby Warner, reading novels has been a constant in her life — from her youth to now as a senior citizen. She has influenced several book clubs throughout Utah, and most recently, is a founder of a book club at South Jordan's Legacy Retirement Residence.

Provided by Ed Perkes, Legacy Retirement Residence of South Jordan Ruby Warner and members of her book club have been reading together for about two years at the Legacy Retirement Residence of South Jordan.

"Someone said we're always looking for things for people to do," she said. "(Legacy Retirement) strives to have all kinds of programs of a different nature, and I said, 'Well, do you have a book club here?' And they said, 'No, that would be wonderful. Could you do that?' So for the past two years we've been reading."

Deseret News: What would be your advice to someone seeking to start a book club?

Ruby Warner: You just have to love books. You have to be willing to read them two or three times, because when I get a new book, I read it really fast to see if it's got explicit sex, the F-word — a few of those kinds of things — just to see if it's a possibility for us. If I think it is, then I read it again, to be sure I haven't missed anything, and then I get so much more out of it on the second reading. Then I decide if I'm putting it on our reading list for the following year. So some books, I get where I love them so much I've read them probably five or six times.

DN: How did you develop a love for reading?

RW: I've always loved reading from the beginning. … I was born in an unhappy home, so I was looking for both pleasure and escape in books. … I'm from North Carolina, and I came out to Utah to come to BYU, and I was interested there in literature and English. So it's sort of (been) my love and pleasure all these years.

DN: What has been your favorite thing about being involved in book clubs?

RW: Probably the fact that people talk to me and love the books. … It makes me really happy … (and sometimes) I go in at lunch and I hear people at tables talking about (how) they've been to literary club, and this was what the book was about and it was so good — that makes me feel really good.

DN: What book do you think all Utahns should read?

RW: Well, I think everybody would benefit from reading "To Kill a Mockingbird." Everyone would benefit from that, and it's not a difficult book to read. I (also) love the book "Wonder," and of course it's a movie right now, but it's a very well-written book, perfect dialogue.

Ruby Warner recommends:

"THE SHOEMAKER'S WIFE," by Adriana Trigiani, Harper, 496 pages (f)

"THE GOOD DREAM: A NOVEL," by Donna VanLiere, St. Martin's Press, 320 pages (f)

"THE EDUCATION OF LITTLE TREE," by Forrest Carter, University of New Mexico Press, 232 pages (f)

"TWO OLD WOMEN: AN ALASKA LEGEND OF BETRAYAL, COURAGE AND SURVIVAL," by Velma Wallis, Epicenter Press, 160 pages (f)

"PLAIN AND SIMPLE: A WOMAN'S JOURNEY TO THE AMISH," by Sue Bender, HarperOne, 176 pages (nf)

"LIFE IS SO GOOD," by George Dawson and Richard Glaubman, Random House Trade Paperbacks, 288 pages (nf)

"THE DIARY OF MATTIE SPENSER: A NOVEL," by Sandra Dallas, St. Martin's Press, 240 pages (f)