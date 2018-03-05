ST. GEORGE — A juvenile was being questioned Monday afternoon by authorities after a possible explosive device was found at Pine View High School in St. George.

An object was found in a backpack that “had potential to injure persons or damage property," said St. George Police Capt. Mike Giles.

The investigation began about 12:20 p.m. when a student noticed a backpack that had smoke coming from it, he said.

Upon further investigation, the decision was made to evacuate the school. All students were moved to the football field where they remained until they went home, according to police. No one was injured.

Numerous agencies, including the FBI, the regional bomb squad and a police K-9 trained in sniffing for explosives responded to the school.

Police identified a juvenile as being a person of interest and were questioning him Monday afternoon, Giles said.

Students were released from school at 2:30 p.m.