CLINTON — Clinton police are trying to determine if the gunman in a fatal shooting on a residential street walked out from a residence where police have previously had several interactions with the homeowner, according to a series of newly unsealed search warrants.

On Feb. 12, Deven Tomas Gallegos, 21, of North Ogden, was shot and killed in front of a house at 1168 N. 1000 West. Police had previously stated that several people had gathered in front of the residence for an unknown reason when multiple shots were fired.

Gallegos' body was found a short time later in the passenger seat of a Ford Focus parked behind a Pizza Hut in Clearfield.

The home is owned by Brandon Corey Weaver, 37. According to five search warrants filed in 2nd District Court and unsealed on Monday, a man went to Weaver's house that night to return property that was allegedly stolen from Weaver. The man's daughter also went to the house in a separate vehicle to help. Gallegos was her passenger, according to the warrants. Weaver allegedly had had a truck and trailer stolen, according to the warrants.

"While (the man) was waiting outside of Brandon's house in a Ford pickup truck, an unknown individual started shooting toward (him), striking the driver's side door," according to one of the warrants.

The daughter, who was parked across the street from Weaver's residence, told police "an unknown individual started shooting toward her vehicle. (Her) passenger, Deven Gallegos, was struck by a bullet as she was fleeing the area," one of the warrants states.

Both vehicles sped away from the scene and met at the Pizza Hut where the man called 911.

Detectives attempted to question Weaver, but at the time the warrant was written, he had not made a statement to police, according to a warrant. There was also an unknown number of other people inside the house at the time of the shooting, the warrants state.

Investigators recovered nine shell casings, a box of ammunition, a gun case and a bullet that struck the garage wall of a nearby residence, according to a return on one of the warrants.

Inside the 2004 Ford F150 Supercrew and attached flatbed trailer being driven by the man allegedly returning property to Weaver, police found a snowblower, three TVs, a jewelry box, a motorcycle frame, a pressure washer, an engine and more, the warrant states.

The February shooting wasn't the first time police had been called to Weaver's residence.

In August, detectives were called to his house to conduct a welfare check when his wife failed to show up for work. His wife was found in the basement dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, raising questions about how long Weaver knew something might be wrong and why he didn't call police.

While police were searching his house at that time, they found several stolen motorcycles in his yard. He was charged with three counts of theft by receiving stolen property, a second-degree felony.

More recently, Weaver was charged on Jan. 30 with theft, a second-degree felony; two counts of burglary, a third-degree felony; and theft, a class B misdemeanor. In that case, Weaver allegedly stole a door and two fireplaces from a home under construction near his own house, according to charging documents.

As of Monday, Weaver had not been named as a suspect in the shooting.

During his last court hearing on Feb. 26 on the theft charges, the court indicated that "new charges are being screened" against Weaver, according to the court docket. An arraignment was scheduled for March. 26.