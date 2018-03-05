SALT LAKE CITY — The six-week wintertime suspension of yard waste collection in the city is ending this week. Residents may now place their brown cans with yard at the curb on their regular collection day.

Acceptable items include: leaves, twigs, branches, grass, weeds, bushes and other organic lawn waste. Residents may also put fruit and vegetable scraps, egg shells, coffee grounds and paper filters, and tea bags in the brown containers.

“Sometimes there is confusion as to what is accepted in the ‘yard waste’ can,” Lance Allen, the city’s director of Waste & Recycling, said in a statement. “We’d like to reiterate that it is ‘organic’ material only — please no construction or treated wood, planters, pots, pavers, lawn décor, dirt, rocks, gravel, plastic, metal or trash. Having these items in the container is damaging to our operation. We appreciate our residents’ support and cooperation.”

The annual suspension occurs during a period of low demand for green waste disposal. According to the city, the suspension achieved a fuel savings of roughly 4,500 gallons of fuel and more than $11,000. It also eliminated 730 pounds of air pollutants and nearly 100,000 pounds of greenhouse gases — the equivalent of removing 11 passenger vehicles from the road for a year.