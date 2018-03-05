PROVO — The Provo Bicycle Collective is launching an education campaign designed to help anyone feel confident on the road with motor vehicles.

Students in the safe urban cycling course will learn the rules of the road, basic safety precautions and techniques about how to avoid danger.

The course will be held on April 11, 18 and 25 at 7 p.m. at the collective, 397 E. 200 North. The cost is $20 and will include includes three hours of training and written materials. Participants must bring their own bikes.

The course, which will consist of short lectures and on-bike training, will be taught by Ikaika Cox, the collective’s operations managers and a certified instructor with the League of American Bicyclists.

To register, log on to bicyclecollective.org/provo.