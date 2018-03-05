LEHI — Dominion Energy has donated $250,000 to sponsor one of more than 50 new exhibits in Thanksgiving Point’s Butterfly Biosphere, which is set to open in January 2019.

According to Thanksgiving Point, the Butterfly Biosphere, which is under construction in the former Emporium building, will give guests the opportunity to learn about the entire life cycle of a variety of butterflies. There are currently less than 30 such butterfly museums in North America.

“Over the past 20 years, we have all watched Thanksgiving Point metamorphose into a beautiful community space of entertainment, education, enjoyment and reflection,” Craig Wagstaff, Dominion Energy’s president of gas distribution, said in a statement. “Dominion Energy is once again proud to join the many other generous contributors that have helped make this one of Utah’s special places.”

Dominion’s gift will go toward the biosphere’s Costa Rican Climber Lab Zone.

“This partnership with Dominion Energy expands a wonderful relationship with Thanksgiving Point,” Mike L Washburn, Thanksgiving Point CEO, said in the statement. “We are thrilled to build these important relationships with local companies as we usher in the Butterfly Biosphere.”