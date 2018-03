OGDEN — The 31st Street on-ramp to southbound I-15 will be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly between Thursday, March 8, and Monday, March 12, as crews perform unscheduled maintenance on the railroad overpass that spans the ramp.

All motorists who use this ramp each night should consider alternate routes to southbound I-15. For questions about the project, email udotregion1@utah.gov, or phone 715-554-1221.