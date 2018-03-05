SALT LAKE CITY — Two more men have been arrested and federally charged in connection with an alleged jackpotting scheme in Utah.

Carlos Eduardo Goncalvez, 36, and Jean Carlos Dumont Gonzalez, 32, both of Venezuela, were arrested at Miami International Airport over the weekend and charged with attempting to rob two ATMs in Utah, according to U.S. Attorney for Utah John Huber's office.

The two are believed to be part of a group of Venezuelan nationals charged last week in federal court in Utah. A federal complaint was filed Feb. 26 charging Joao Silva Robertson, 28, Josshua Perez Rivas, 38, Starlin Garcia Caraballo, 39, Pedro Rivero Velazquez, 38, and Luis Mendez Mata, 42, with computer fraud and bank robbery.

The group is accused of installing hardware in ATMs in Cottonwood Heights and Sandy that would allow them to withdraw cash without having any account information or passwords, a scheme known as "jackpotting," according to court records.

Investigators from the FBI, Secret Service and other federal and local agencies had been keeping surveillance on the group since it arrived at Salt Lake City International Airport on Feb. 23, according to court documents.

They continued to watch the group as it got rental vehicles and for the next two days drove around the county while making "multiple maneuvers that appeared calculated to counter surveillance, such as exiting a highway, conducting a U-turn, and resuming the original route," charging documents state.

On Feb. 25, investigators observed all the men driving separately to Liberty Park and then "appeared to hold a meeting in the middle of the park," the charges state.

After the meeting, the men got back in their cars and drove to various ATMs, including a Zions Bank and Mountain America Credit Union in the Cottonwood Heights area. The men then went to an ATM at Deseret First Credit Union, 9325 Village Shop Drive.

The two men arrested in Miami are expected to be extradited back to Utah in a few weeks to face charges.