SALT LAKE CITY — A 15-year-old boy was arrested over the weekend after police say he made a threat toward a Salt Lake school.

Investigators say the teen made a threat toward Northwest Middle School, 1730 N. 1700 West. He attempted to make a post on the school's Facebook page, said Salt Lake Police Sgt. Brandon Shearer. But because all posts are screened and have to be approved before they appear, the message never actually appeared on the Facebook page.

Still, school employees who saw the message contacted police. Officers interviewed the boy on Sunday and arrested him for investigation of making a terroristic threat, Shearer said.

The boy is a former student at the school and currently attends high school. Why he was allegedly making threats to his old school was unknown Monday.

Shearer said police searched the boy's home and found "no reason to believe he has means to carry out" the alleged threat. However, police are still taking all school threats seriously.

The arrest is the latest incident in a series of high school and middle school students being arrested or cited in Utah for allegedly making threats against a school. Police do not believe students in any of the cases intended to actually carry out the threats.

The wave of student threats comes on the heels of the tragic mass shootings at a Florida high school that left 17 people dead on Feb. 14.