SALT LAKE CITY — If you’re one of the chosen thousands who happen to live in the United Kingdom, you can attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

The couple, who announced their engagement back in November, shared an update on Friday detailing how they plan to have the public take part in their May 19 wedding, according to a news release.

This message was further reinforced in a tweet sent out by the Kensington Royal Palace.

Prince Harry and Ms. Markle would like their wedding day to be shaped to allow members of the public to share in the joy and the fun of the day. They have today given further details how public guests will be involved in the celebrations on May 19. pic.twitter.com/V62uqRW8m0 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 2, 2018

The couple will invite 2,640 members of the public to see the marriage unfold at Windsor Castle.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle will invite 2,640 members of the public to Windsor Castle on their wedding day to watch the arrivals of the Bride and Groom and their guests and the carriage procession as it departs from the castle. pic.twitter.com/pII5T4Ctcm — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 2, 2018

The couple will have lord lieutenants in the U.K. select 1,200 people to watch the wedding. Specifically, they will select “young people who have shown strong leadership and those who have served their communities," according to the release.

In addition, 200 people who work for charities and organizations with which Prince Harry and Markle have close associations will also attend.

An additional 610 people from the Windsor Castle community will attend, along with 530 people from the Royal Households and Crown Estate, according to the release.

The wedding announcement came two days after Markle said she hoped to “hit the ground running” once she is officially a member of the British royal family, according to the Associated Press.

Markle said she wants to help shine a light on female empowerment, adding that "there is no better time than (now) to really continue to shine a light on women feeling empowered and people really helping to support them."