SALT LAKE CITY — The 90th Academy Awards ceremony ended without much controversy (unlike last year), and viewers and internet users left the event elated over a new meme.

Jennifer Garner, who presented an award at the event, was caught on camera applauding during one of the segments.

But then it appears Garner came to some sudden realization.

Here’s the original footage:

What realization did Jennifer Garner just come to? pic.twitter.com/pWtycEDEVs — bobby finger (@bobbyfinger) March 5, 2018

Cue the Twitter memes.

Wait, Bruce Wayne IS Batman — Canadaguy (@JamesTPorter) March 5, 2018

Jennifer Garner just realized she forgot to take the chicken out the freezer pic.twitter.com/A0C8E1PMES — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) March 5, 2018

She just got the theory of relativity. The sky is the limit now, Jenny!!! — kristin (@_bobbilou) March 5, 2018

People said Garner’s meme could replace the Alonzo Mourning meme, which shows the former NBA player also coming to a sudden realization.

This could potentially replace the Alonzo Mourning gif pic.twitter.com/0a0NYAGvN4 — Matthew T'Cherry (@MatthewACherry) March 5, 2018

Somebody gif this, it's the new Alonzo Mourning reaction https://t.co/oxBPK55OL3 — Mr. Double O (@MrDoubleOU) March 5, 2018

But Mourning’s meme may be a little different. Twitter user Lucky Dog Hot Sauce made the case that Mourning’s GIF is more about figuring out an “existential crisis.”

“I think it’s because he goes all the way through his process until there’s closure,” the account tweeted. “Like, in the end he’s OK with whatever was weighing in his mind. So we can all be OK with it.”

Still, Garner’s new meme will continue to live on.