SALT LAKE CITY — The 90th Academy Awards ceremony ended without much controversy (unlike last year), and viewers and internet users left the event elated over a new meme.
Jennifer Garner, who presented an award at the event, was caught on camera applauding during one of the segments.
But then it appears Garner came to some sudden realization.
Here’s the original footage:
Cue the Twitter memes.
People said Garner’s meme could replace the Alonzo Mourning meme, which shows the former NBA player also coming to a sudden realization.
But Mourning’s meme may be a little different. Twitter user Lucky Dog Hot Sauce made the case that Mourning’s GIF is more about figuring out an “existential crisis.”
“I think it’s because he goes all the way through his process until there’s closure,” the account tweeted. “Like, in the end he’s OK with whatever was weighing in his mind. So we can all be OK with it.”
Still, Garner’s new meme will continue to live on.