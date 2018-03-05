Business Insider said on Monday that “the evidence is piling up” that Amazon will build its second headquarters in Washington, D.C.

The business and tech news website offered five main reasons why the nation’s capital would receive the tech giant’s new headquarters:

An article on ARLnow.com. The local news website ARLnow.com received a spike in traffic, mostly from an internal source at Amazon.com. The specific article focused on Arlington County in Virginia, which won awards for its environmentally friendly behavior. Amazon has called for its second headquarters location to be environmentally conscious.

Amazon has increased lobbying efforts in Washington, D.C., over the past five years.

The company’s shortlist includes 20 locations that are inside the D.C. metro area, including spots in Montgomery County and in northern Virginia.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos owns a large home in Washington, D.C. He also owns The Washington Post newspaper.

And Washington “is a desirable city.”

Read more at Business Insider.

Other experts believe that Amazon will build its new spot in Atlanta. Daniel Ives, head of technology research at GBH Insights, told CNBC that Atlanta ranks at the top of the list.

Meanwhile, internet theorists hold a sneaking suspicion that Amazon will build its second headquarters in Austin, Texas, after seeing the company’s Super Bowl commercial, in which an Amazon customer asks Alexa to read her the weather in the Texas city, according to the Deseret News.