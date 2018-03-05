SALT LAKE CITY — The 90th Academy Awards ceremony is over.

“The Shape of Water,” which follows the story of a mute janitor who falls in love with a sea creature, secured the best picture award at last night’s Oscars ceremony.

Meanwhile, actress Frances McDormand won best actress for her role in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” while Gary Oldman won best actor for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in “Darkest Hour.”

“Shape of Water” garnered the most wins for the night with four Oscars, including for best director and best original score.

The victories and losses of the night didn’t escape the minds of Twitter users. We’ve collected tweets and posts from the evening and shared them below to provide a full glimpse of what Twitter looked like throughout the night.

Many Twitter interactions upset some people.

everyone is watching the oscars



nobody will see your bad tweet



do it



hit send — Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) March 5, 2018

Oscars Twitter has made it absolutely impossible to follow Italian elections Twitter. — Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) March 5, 2018

Host Jimmy Kimmel’s opening monologue received early praise.

Unsurprisingly, @jimmykimmel is striking the right tone in his monologue between funny and serious. He’s in a great groove so far. — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) March 5, 2018

Kimmel: "Our friend Oscar is 90 years old tonight, which means he's probably at home watching Fox News" — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 5, 2018

This dude is funny — Chris Herring (@Herring_NBA) March 5, 2018

Not everyone enjoyed “Shape of Water,” though.

isn’t the answer just ‘the shape of its container’ — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) March 5, 2018

Kobe Bryant won an Oscar for his “Dear Basketball” animated short. Twitter made jokes about Bryant’s athletic career.

Kobe 1/2 of the way to an EGOMVP — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) March 5, 2018

Kobe Bryant fans are gonna tote that Oscar in so many meaningless Twitter wars now. — Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) March 5, 2018

“Kobe got more Oscars than Jordan!” pic.twitter.com/8PDAx6M5sF — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) March 5, 2018

Kobe now has an many Oscars as he does MVP’s — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) March 5, 2018

Kobe won an Oscar. Not even Michael Jordan did that. — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) March 5, 2018

LeBron is waiting outside in the parking lot — crisis actor who thinks he can 'win one for soros' (@thetomzone) March 5, 2018

But not all were pleased with the animated short, and some brought up Bryant’s sexual assault allegations and how this deflates the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements.

Dear Basketball is bad. This was a bad choice. Bad Academy. Bad. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) March 5, 2018

Kobe Bryant is an #Oscars winner. Huh. — Jessica Taylor (@JessicaTaylor) March 5, 2018

Kobe Bryant wins an Oscar was not the headline that I thought would come out of this telecast, but here we are. — Shawna Thomas (@Shawna) March 5, 2018

people say that rape allegations will ruin a man’s life but here is Kobe winning an Oscar in front of my own eyes — Aminatou Sow (@aminatou) March 5, 2018

Kobe Bryant has as many Oscars as Leonardo DiCaprio. That sentence is both incredibly awesome and incredibly disappointing. — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) March 5, 2018

weeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeird year to give Kobe Bryant an Oscar huh — jessica testa (@jtes) March 5, 2018

I mean this with sincerity: ‘Dear Basketball’ is not good. — Sean Fennessey (@SeanFennessey) March 5, 2018

Kobe won an Oscar? Book LeBron’s post-basketball movie career right now — Dennis Chambers (@DennisChambers_) March 5, 2018

Twitter found a happier moment, though, when Sufjan Stevens performed “Mystery of Love” from the film "Call Me By Your Name" during the ceremony. The tune failed to win the best original song award, which instead went to the Pixar film "Coco's" hit song "Remember Me."

Sufjan Stevens songs are what emotions sound like — Logan Rhoades (@LoganRhoades) March 5, 2018

sufjan stevens reminds me of a personal history of regrettable emo MySpace status updates — ಠ_ಠ (@MikeIsaac) March 5, 2018

tonight is the first time sufjan stevens has taken a physical form instead of wafting through the air as the wisp of an extinguished unscented candle — Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) March 5, 2018

Every time I hear Sufjan Stevens I cry. — sarah schutz (@schutzandleaves) March 5, 2018

he bout to do it pic.twitter.com/OodUpU9LLX — aaron edwards (@aaronmedwards) March 5, 2018

Emma Stone had a breakout moment of the night when she presented the award for best director. When announcing the nominees, she said, “These four men and Greta Gerwig,” separating the one female director into her own category.

“These four men and Greta Gerwig...” Winner. — Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) March 5, 2018

ICONIC: "These four men and Greta Gerwig" — Anne Helen Petersen (@annehelen) March 5, 2018

Others expressed disappointment when Gary Oldman took home the award for best actor. Oldman has also been accused of abuse.

Guess Time isn't up for Gary either. — roxane gay (@rgay) March 5, 2018

literally no one in that auditorium cares pal — ಠ_ಠ (@MikeIsaac) March 5, 2018

Literally ANY OF THE OTHER FOUR NOMINEES would have been better than Gary Oldman — Kristin Chirico (@lolacoaster) March 5, 2018

But others praised Oldman for his portrayal of Churchill.

Darkest Hour is good though — kateyrich (@kateyrich) March 5, 2018

Congratulations to Commissioner Gordon on his Oscar. — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) March 5, 2018

Twitter expressed disappointment when “Shape of Water” took home the best picture award. Some even joked that “Shape” wasn’t the real winner, poking fun at last year’s controversial incident when the wrong movie was announced as a winner.

are we sure — Steve Kandell (@SteveKandell) March 5, 2018

smh oscar voters. shape of water good enough for best picture but the fish isn't good enough for even an acting nomination — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) March 5, 2018

This is a joke, right? They read the wrong movie for a second straight year, didn’t they? I mean, they must have #Oscars — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) March 5, 2018

Some even said at least “Three Billboards” didn’t win.

“Shape of Water” is a beautifully sweet and touching film, but “Get Out” will be the one that’s remembered.



And hey at least it wasn’t “Three Billboards.” — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) March 5, 2018

*whispers to the sky* at least it’s not three billboards — A.B. (@AlannaBennett) March 5, 2018

But not all films could win.