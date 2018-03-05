SALT LAKE CITY — The 90th Academy Awards ceremony is over.
“The Shape of Water,” which follows the story of a mute janitor who falls in love with a sea creature, secured the best picture award at last night’s Oscars ceremony.
Meanwhile, actress Frances McDormand won best actress for her role in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” while Gary Oldman won best actor for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in “Darkest Hour.”
“Shape of Water” garnered the most wins for the night with four Oscars, including for best director and best original score.
The victories and losses of the night didn’t escape the minds of Twitter users. We’ve collected tweets and posts from the evening and shared them below to provide a full glimpse of what Twitter looked like throughout the night.
Many Twitter interactions upset some people.
Host Jimmy Kimmel’s opening monologue received early praise.
Not everyone enjoyed “Shape of Water,” though.
Kobe Bryant won an Oscar for his “Dear Basketball” animated short. Twitter made jokes about Bryant’s athletic career.
But not all were pleased with the animated short, and some brought up Bryant’s sexual assault allegations and how this deflates the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements.
Twitter found a happier moment, though, when Sufjan Stevens performed “Mystery of Love” from the film "Call Me By Your Name" during the ceremony. The tune failed to win the best original song award, which instead went to the Pixar film "Coco's" hit song "Remember Me."
Emma Stone had a breakout moment of the night when she presented the award for best director. When announcing the nominees, she said, “These four men and Greta Gerwig,” separating the one female director into her own category.https://twitter.com/frankpallotta/status/970512972694081536 3 comments on this story
Others expressed disappointment when Gary Oldman took home the award for best actor. Oldman has also been accused of abuse.
But others praised Oldman for his portrayal of Churchill.
Twitter expressed disappointment when “Shape of Water” took home the best picture award. Some even joked that “Shape” wasn’t the real winner, poking fun at last year’s controversial incident when the wrong movie was announced as a winner.
Some even said at least “Three Billboards” didn’t win.
But not all films could win.https://twitter.com/juliareinstein/status/970521532291342336