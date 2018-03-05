Here’s a look at the news for March 5, 2018.

‘The Shape of Water’ wins best picture Academy Award

“The Shape of Water” rode a wave of success on Sunday night, taking home the best picture award at the 90th Annual Academy Awards.

“Shape of Water” defeated other favorites such as “Three Billboards Outside Ebbings, Missouri” and “Get Out” in the best picture category.

Frances McDormand won best actress for her role in “Three Billboards,” while Gary Oldman secured the best actor award for “Darkest Hour.”

Jordan Peele, director of “Get Out,” won the best original screenplay award, becoming the first African-American to win that award.

Meanwhile, Kobe Bryant took home an award for his “Dear Basketball” animated short.

Utah Jazz keep winning ways alive

The Utah Jazz didn’t slow down on Saturday night, winning yet another game on the road.

The Jazz handled one of the NBA’s worst teams, trouncing the Sacramento Kings, 98-91. This moved Utah to 33-30 on the season, keeping Utah on pace with the rest of the Western Conference in the playoff race.

Jazz coach Quin Snyder said the team played well.

“Tonight, we played good and communicated well," Snyder said. "We made them take tough contested shots and the transition defense was good. So I thought we played really well tonight.”

A look at Better Days 2020

The Better Days 2020 grass-roots advocacy organization has begun helping women across the Beehive State, according to the Deseret News.

The group helped pass legislature to place a statue of Martha Hughes Cannon in the Capitol in Washington, D.C., and they helped organize efforts to approve the “First to Vote” license plate, which commemorates Utah women leading the way to the ballot box in 1870.

The founder, Neylan McBaine, who published “Women at Church: Magnifying LDS Women’s Local Impact” in 2014, told the Deseret News that she wants to see progress when it comes to female equality.

She also hopes to see Mormon and non-LDS women unite under the same cause.

“We feel like today we’re in the better days that our ancestors imagined and worked for,” she said. “And that there are also better days to come for our children.”

Mueller calls for documents from Trump campaign associates

Special counsel Robert Mueller has sent out a subpoena for all documents involving the president and many of his closest advisers, NBC News reported.

Mueller specifically asked for “emails, text messages, work papers, telephone logs and other documents” that were sent and filed as early as Nov. 1, 2015, which is about 4 1/2 months after Trump started his presidential campaign.

Mueller is seeking any documents that deal with Trump’s closest associates, including Steve Bannon, Paul Manafort, Rick Gates, Hope Hicks and Corey Lewandowski, among others.

Many of the people have left the White House. Once Hicks, who resigned last week, is no longer working there, only Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, will be the only person listed in the subpoena who hasn't left the employment of Trump or of the White House.

