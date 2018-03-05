SALT LAKE CITY — Each month, Xbox Live Gold and Playstation Plus members receive a selection of free games alongside online multiplayer access. Each platform usually offers their users a completely different selection of games and experiences for $59.99 a year, per program.

Xbox owners can expect to receive up to four games for Xbox One and Xbox 360 through the Games With Gold Program, and PlayStation fans are offered up to six titles for PlayStation 3, 4, Vita and VR.

Both Microsoft and Sony have recently announced March’s free games. Here’s a quick look at the description, critical score and ESRB rating of each title, as well as the average critical score and value of both free game programs.

PlayStation Plus

PS Plus games are made available on the first Tuesday of every month, and can be downloaded for free throughout March. Unlike Xbox’s free games, anything obtained through PS Plus will become inaccessible if your membership expires. Thankfully, your free games will be waiting for you should you choose to subscribe again.

Additionally, PS Plus subscribers should note that the monthly games lineup will focus on PS4 titles only starting March 8, 2019. According to Polygon, subscribers will receive two PS4 titles a month, opposed to the previous four to six titles across three PlayStation platforms, and the usual four games offered through Xbox Games With Gold.

FromSoftware, Inc., SCEA Hack and slash your way through grotesque monsters to find a cure to the disease plaguing Yharnam in "Bloodborne."

'Bloodborne'

Platform: PS4

Metacritic score: 92

ESRB rating: M for blood, gore and violence

Deadly monsters, vicious traps and treasure abound in this role-playing action game. Hunt nightmares as you discover a cure for a mysterious disease in the ancient Gothic horror-tinged city Yharnam. Cut through hordes of infected citizens and monsters to discover the dark secrets behind the plague infecting the city.

Insomniac Games, SCEA Save the galaxy from corporate devastation in "Ratchet & Clank," the game inspired by the movie, inspired by the game.

'Ratchet & Clank'

Platform: PS4

Metacritic score: 85

ESRB rating: E10+ for animated blood and fantasy violence

Reacquaint yourself with two of PlayStation’s greatest heroes in this remake of the classic PS2 game, inspired by the 2016 movie. Join Ratchet, Clank and their friends as they battle to save the Solana Galaxy from the evil Chairman Drek and Dr. Nefarious. “Ratchet & Clank” made our list of the best family games, which can be found here.

THQ Nordic Explore ancient China and steal treasure from the underworld in this remaster of the PS2 game, "Legacy of Kay."

'Legend of Kay Anniversary'

Platform: PS3

Metacritic score: 62

ESRB rating: E10+ for fantasy violence, language, and use of alcohol

Meet, befriend and fight dozens of animal characters as you explore the world of ancient China and learn to master weapons and skills as the martial arts-wielding tiger Kay.

Comcept, Deep Silver Save the world from destruction by way of an evil virus in "Mighty No. 9," from the creator of "Mega Man."

'Mighty No. 9'

Platform: PS3, PS4

Metacritic score: 52

ESRB rating: E10+ for cartoon violence

Run, jump and blast your way through 12 stages as Beck, the ninth in a line of powerful robots. After the other Mighty Number bots fall prey to a mysterious virus, Beck must stand up to his berserk friends to confront the evil that threatens the planet.

Hailstorm Games, Inc. Guide Claire through a dark, malevolent world in her quest to return home.

'Claire: Extended Cut'

Platform: PS Vita, PS4

Metacritic score: 67

ESRB rating: M for violence, blood and gore

While visiting her sick mother, Claire becomes trapped in a dark world full of abandoned rooms. Guide her as she attempts to find her way home in this psychological horror game.

Sanuk Games Bomb baddies across 30 maps in an effort to conquer the galaxy in "Bombing Busters."

'Bombing Busters'

Platform: PS Vita, PS4

Metacritic score: 67

ESRB rating: E10+ for fantasy violence and mild violence

In this explosive arcade game, blast dozens of monsters across 30 mazes in order to conquer the galaxy.

Average Metacritic score: 71

Total value: $106.94

Xbox Games With Gold

Xbox’s free games are usually divided across both of Microsoft’s consoles, with two titles featured for Xbox One, and an additional two for Xbox 360. It’s important to note Xbox One owners can also download the Xbox 360 titles, thanks to backwards compatibility. Additionally, any games downloaded as an Xbox Live Gold subscriber will stay in your digital library, even if your subscription lapses.

Ubisoft Ride, shoot and fly through obstacle courses in "Trials of the Blood Dragon."

'Trials of the Blood Dragon'

Platform: Xbox One

Date available: March 1-30

Metacritic score: 57

ESRB rating: T for violence, blood, suggestive themes, drug references and language

In this stylish mashup of “Trials” and “Far Cry: Blood Dragon," players can traverse through the wacky courses using a number of vehicles and weapons to blow away obstacles and enemies alike.

SUPERHOT Team Time moves when you do in this slick, innovative first-person shooter.

'Superhot'

Platform: Xbox One

Date available: March 16 - April 15

Metacritic score: 83

ESRB rating: T for drug references and violence

In “Superhot,” time stands still when you do. Take advantage of time to outwit your opponents in this innovative first-person shooter.

Disney, Pixar Help Merida break the curse placed upon her house in "Brave: The Video Game."

'Brave: The Video Game'

Platform: Xbox 360

Date available: March 1 - 15

Metacritic score: 65

ESRB Rating: E10+ for fantasy violence

Based on the Pixar film “Brave,” this game explores the rugged, mystical countryside through the eyes of Merida, who must develop her combat and bow skills to protect her family and friends from a magical curse.

Airtight Games, Square Enix Solve puzzling traps in an attempt to survive a booby-trapped mansion in "Quantum Conundrum."

'Quantum Conundrum'

Platform: Xbox 360

Date available: March 16- 31

Metacritic score: 76

ESRB rating: E for comic mischief

Manipulate the gravity and physics around you to solve several challenges in this first-person puzzler. Take control of a mad scientist’s Interdimensional Shift Device to work your way through a mysterious mansion and save the day.

Average Metacritic score: 70

Total value: $69.96