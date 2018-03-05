SALT LAKE CITY — Each month, Xbox Live Gold and Playstation Plus members receive a selection of free games alongside online multiplayer access. Each platform usually offers their users a completely different selection of games and experiences for $59.99 a year, per program.
Xbox owners can expect to receive up to four games for Xbox One and Xbox 360 through the Games With Gold Program, and PlayStation fans are offered up to six titles for PlayStation 3, 4, Vita and VR.
Both Microsoft and Sony have recently announced March’s free games. Here’s a quick look at the description, critical score and ESRB rating of each title, as well as the average critical score and value of both free game programs.
A list of last month’s free games can be found here.
PS Plus games are made available on the first Tuesday of every month, and can be downloaded for free throughout March. Unlike Xbox’s free games, anything obtained through PS Plus will become inaccessible if your membership expires. Thankfully, your free games will be waiting for you should you choose to subscribe again.
Additionally, PS Plus subscribers should note that the monthly games lineup will focus on PS4 titles only starting March 8, 2019. According to Polygon, subscribers will receive two PS4 titles a month, opposed to the previous four to six titles across three PlayStation platforms, and the usual four games offered through Xbox Games With Gold.
Platform: PS4
Metacritic score: 92
ESRB rating: M for blood, gore and violence
Deadly monsters, vicious traps and treasure abound in this role-playing action game. Hunt nightmares as you discover a cure for a mysterious disease in the ancient Gothic horror-tinged city Yharnam. Cut through hordes of infected citizens and monsters to discover the dark secrets behind the plague infecting the city.
Platform: PS4
Metacritic score: 85
ESRB rating: E10+ for animated blood and fantasy violence
Reacquaint yourself with two of PlayStation’s greatest heroes in this remake of the classic PS2 game, inspired by the 2016 movie. Join Ratchet, Clank and their friends as they battle to save the Solana Galaxy from the evil Chairman Drek and Dr. Nefarious. “Ratchet & Clank” made our list of the best family games, which can be found here.
Platform: PS3
Metacritic score: 62
ESRB rating: E10+ for fantasy violence, language, and use of alcohol
Meet, befriend and fight dozens of animal characters as you explore the world of ancient China and learn to master weapons and skills as the martial arts-wielding tiger Kay.
Platform: PS3, PS4
Metacritic score: 52
ESRB rating: E10+ for cartoon violence
Run, jump and blast your way through 12 stages as Beck, the ninth in a line of powerful robots. After the other Mighty Number bots fall prey to a mysterious virus, Beck must stand up to his berserk friends to confront the evil that threatens the planet.
Platform: PS Vita, PS4
Metacritic score: 67
ESRB rating: M for violence, blood and gore
While visiting her sick mother, Claire becomes trapped in a dark world full of abandoned rooms. Guide her as she attempts to find her way home in this psychological horror game.
Platform: PS Vita, PS4
Metacritic score: 67
ESRB rating: E10+ for fantasy violence and mild violence
In this explosive arcade game, blast dozens of monsters across 30 mazes in order to conquer the galaxy.
Average Metacritic score: 71
Total value: $106.94
Xbox’s free games are usually divided across both of Microsoft’s consoles, with two titles featured for Xbox One, and an additional two for Xbox 360. It’s important to note Xbox One owners can also download the Xbox 360 titles, thanks to backwards compatibility. Additionally, any games downloaded as an Xbox Live Gold subscriber will stay in your digital library, even if your subscription lapses.
Platform: Xbox One
Date available: March 1-30
Metacritic score: 57
ESRB rating: T for violence, blood, suggestive themes, drug references and language
In this stylish mashup of “Trials” and “Far Cry: Blood Dragon," players can traverse through the wacky courses using a number of vehicles and weapons to blow away obstacles and enemies alike.
'Superhot'
Platform: Xbox One
Date available: March 16 - April 15
Metacritic score: 83
ESRB rating: T for drug references and violence
In “Superhot,” time stands still when you do. Take advantage of time to outwit your opponents in this innovative first-person shooter.
Platform: Xbox 360
Date available: March 1 - 15
Metacritic score: 65
ESRB Rating: E10+ for fantasy violenceComment on this story
Based on the Pixar film “Brave,” this game explores the rugged, mystical countryside through the eyes of Merida, who must develop her combat and bow skills to protect her family and friends from a magical curse.
Platform: Xbox 360
Date available: March 16- 31
Metacritic score: 76
ESRB rating: E for comic mischief
Manipulate the gravity and physics around you to solve several challenges in this first-person puzzler. Take control of a mad scientist’s Interdimensional Shift Device to work your way through a mysterious mansion and save the day.
Average Metacritic score: 70
Total value: $69.96