SALT LAKE CITY — Heavy snow across the state caused accidents that prompted the temporary closures of portions of I-15 in Millard and Box Elder counties Sunday while troopers reported more than 200 crashes in Utah, Salt Lake, Davis and Weber counties alone.

The skies are expected to clear Monday, however, with highs in the mid 50s forecasted for midweek.

Salt Lake City was pounded with nearly a foot of snow at the Salt Lake City International Airport, which experienced flight delays and cancellations.

The Utah Department of Public Safety reported responding to 135 accidents between midnight Saturday through 12:30 p.m. Sunday in Salt Lake and Utah counties. There were 40 accidents in Davis County during that same time frame, and 13 in Weber County.

In Box Elder County, troopers responded to two semitrailer rollovers, one of which blocked the entire southbound lanes of I-15 for two hours early Sunday. Traffic had to be re-routed to U.S. 89. There were only minor injuries.

In Millard County, a series of 10 to 15 slide-offs involving cars and semitrailers prompted Utah Highway Patrol troopers to temporarily close the freeway and reroute drivers to I-70 at Cove Fort. From there, motorists could go into Salina, take state Route 50 to Scipio, or take U.S. 89 to Nephi. One person was transported to a Fillmore hospital with minor injuries.

Also on Sunday, Little Cottonwood Canyon was closed for an hour for avalanche control. The Utah Avalanche Center warned of high avalanche danger in the mountains of Cache Valley and the Wasatch canyons.

Snow totals from the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City detailed some healthy numbers to add to Utah's snowpack. Logan picked up 10.5 inches while the Bountiful bench received nearly 15 inches of new snow.

Other areas like western Weber County were not as hard hit, with Roy receiving just 3 inches.

The storm should help prop up snowpack totals in the mountains, which on Feb. 1 was sitting on just 50 percent of normal for most of the state.