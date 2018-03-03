TAYLORSVILLE — Police are searching for a suspect who they say shot a teen when he was visiting the grave of his friend who died recently.

Two other friends who were with the 18-year-old victim drove him to a hospital, said Unified Police Lt. Brian Lohrke, where he was in serious but stable condition. Lohrke said the teen was shot above the waist but did not give further details on his injuries.

Detectives believe someone fired from a four-door, black sedan as it drove through Taylorsville Memorial Park Cemetery about 1:30 p.m. The three were visiting the grave of a friend who died in recent weeks at the north end of the cemetery, Lohrke said. He said the shooting may have been gang-related.

"I believe this was a targeted shooting," Lohrke said. "This wasn't a random act by any means."

Officers were seeking to identify a suspect and were talking with the three Saturday to get more information, he said.

The names of those involved have not been released.