The horrific attacks on schoolchildren are so very sad, terrible and are a cancerous scab on our society, as are lethal attacks on any demographic. These attacks are largely motivated by an overpowering desire for revenge. After each incident, focus on prevention centers primarily on two aspects: control of the instruments of revenge (firearms) and mitigation of the attack (arming the school personnel and physically securing the school property).

We should be talking and doing more about preventing the fever of the desire for revenge in our children. Young people can be cliquish, exclusionary and mean, especially to personable, social and handsome outliers. We need to teach children to be kind, inclusionary and understanding of others. If they don’t learn this at home, the schools should teach and expect kindness to prevail in school and online. Such decent behavior will go a long way to prevent the revenge motivation.

Brent Johnson

Orem