Sen. Hatch,

I recently heard your speech at the American Enterprise Institute, and I was deeply saddened by your vulgar comments about Americans that support the American Health Care Act.

In this great country, we live in a melting pot of opinions and viewpoints, and when you degrade your fellow Americans in this fashion you reveal your true lack of character.

I am one of those that support the American Health Care Act, and I am one of your constituents.

I was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease and BRCA2 (breast cancer gene). I had to undergo a double mastectomy at 22 years of age, and it was a comfort to know that, with my genetic status, I would have health insurance if I was no longer able to work.

I luckily didn't have to undergo chemotherapy or radiation. Are you aware that a study of women in Detroit and Los Angeles found that nearly 33 percent of women diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer who were working when they began treatment were unemployed four years later? Also, women who received chemotherapy were more likely to be unemployed.

Finally, I am truly grateful you will no longer be serving our beautiful country. You are not fit to serve this nation when you think so little of your fellow Americans and constituents.

Katie Lynn Anderton

Orem