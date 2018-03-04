My heart wept as I read the article about ICE raids on a Heber family in the Feb. 28 edition of the Deseret News ("Utah family, ACLU sue federal agents over 2 ‘egregious’ raids"). Shock and awe tactics may be appropriate when engaging ISIS terrorists, but this honorable little family in Heber is not ISIS. ICE has unfortunately become similar in acronym and practice to ISIS. When terrorism comes from our own government, it is beyond the pale.

As a conservative Utah Republican, I must speak against this police state practice. I support all aspects of the Utah Compact and invite all persons who value both people and principles to do the same. Like most churches in Utah, my faith tradition endorsed the Utah Compact. Yours likely did, too. Our current immigration enforcement obviously does not. It pains me to say it, but “Good luck, ACLU, on this one.”

Kerry Soelberg

West Jordan