Mr. President: We don’t need to arm our teachers in any school in the country. Teachers have a big objective of teaching our children to become responsible individuals and future leaders in this country. Let’s put the blame where it belongs — our Congress and our leaders. The Center for Responsible Politics reports that in 2017, lobbyists spent $3.34 billion on influencing government. That equates to over $625,000 per congressman/senator.

These people write most of our laws. I’m sure the NRA is a big contributing factor. We need stricter gun laws and shouldn’t hide behind the Second Amendment. What civilian needs guns that fire 60 bullets in a minute? Hunters? Sportsmen? Homeowners? You and Congress be the judge.

Jim Dublinski

Salt Lake City