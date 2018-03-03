So impressed with one of our state senators coming to the Senate chambers to discuss a bill about drinking and driving after consuming two alcoholic drinks and proud of it. Wow, a great example to all of our young people.

I guess they could feel confident in going to school and presenting or taking a college entrance exam after drinking — and who would know if they actually drove themselves to school?

If our state senators think it is a great idea, why not everybody? Congratulations for all you have done for our fight for DUIs. Thank you, Sen. Jim Dabakis.

Tina Rothe

Salt Lake City