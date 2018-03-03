ST. GEORGE — Authorities say a Colorado man was arrested after leading sheriff's deputies and state troopers on a freeway chase reaching speeds of 115 mph with a woman and three children in his car.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Ryan Bauer tells The Spectrum that 33-year-old Jerry White was booked Thursday into Iron County jail on charges including reckless driving, driving with a revoked license and fleeing from officers.

Officials say White told arresting officers he was sought on unspecified warrants in Colorado.

The chase went for 60 miles south on Interstate 15 after White drove away from a Beaver County sheriff's deputy traffic stop near Parowan.

Officials deployed spike strips several times to try to stop the car before a trooper used his vehicle to force it into a spin near Hurricane.

No injuries were reported, and the woman and children were not arrested.