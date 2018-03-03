SOUTH SALT LAKE — Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 24-year-old South Salt Lake man at a party early Saturday.

Patrick Andrews died at the scene following an argument during the party at the Mountain Shadow Apartments, 3700 S. 700 West, said South Salt Lake police detective Gary Keller.

Isaiah Lucas, 20, was arrested Saturday in connection with the death. He was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated murder, aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm.

Two others also were shot and were taken to the hospital.

A 25-year-old man from Sunset and an 18-year-old woman from Murray were expected to recover, Keller said in a prepared statement. The victims' names have not been released.

Officers responded to the call of shots fired about 3:30 a.m., Keller said.

Keller said there was a party going on in an apartment when the argument started.

"It got calmed down, and then it re-erupted, and then shots were fired," he said.

Keller said multiple agencies were helping in the investigation that temporarily closed 700 West from 3700 South to 3900 South. Details on the nature of the disagreement were not immediately released.