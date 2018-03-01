Picture This: Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell celebrates mid-air after the team’s 10th straight win against the San Antonio Spurs at the Vivint Smart Home Arena.

One “Hamilton” fan jumps for joy after getting the golden tickets to the show at the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater.

Now, picture gliding instead.

Members of the Sundance ski patrol and ski team carry Big Betsy, an American flag that measures 78 feet by 150 feet, down the slopes at Sundance Ski Resort to kick off the 2018 Winter Olympics.

See the gallery of moments Deseret News photojournalists captured in the short month of February. Scroll through the top photos below and follow Deseret News on Instagram for more pictures from our talented photography staff.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts as the Utah Jazz beat the San Antonio Spurs 101-99 in a basketball game at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 12, 2018.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News John Butterfield jumps into the air after getting tickets to "Hamilton" at the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News Members of the Sundance ski patrol and ski team ski make their way down the slopes with Big Betsy — a giant American flag commissioned by the nonprofit group Follow the Flag — at Sundance Ski Resort on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, to kick off the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The flag, which measures 78 feet by 150 feet, was flown in Grove Creek Canyon in Pleasant Grove on July 4th and is the largest free-flying flag in the United States. The 2018 Winter Games kick off Friday.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News Rep. Mike Winder, R-West Valley City, jokes around with Kelsey, left, and Cameron, right, students of the Jean Massieu School, at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. Utah Schools for the Deaf and the Blind brought the classroom to the Capitol to show legislators how their support helps deaf, hard of hearing, blind, deaf-blind and visually impaired children.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News Darlin Garay, a medical assistant on the kidney transplant team, receives ashes from spiritual care volunteer Mary Jane Morris at the chapel at Primary Children's Hospital chapel in Salt Lake City on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. Ash Wednesday marks the first day of Lent, a period of 40 days (excluding Sundays) before Easter, often observed as a time of reflection and an acknowledgement of darkness before the coming of light. Ash Wednesday is observed by many Western Christians, including Anglicans, Lutherans, Catholics, Methodists, Presbyterians and some Baptists.

Jacob Wiegand, Deseret News Piper Jackson, originally of Toronto, Ontario, and now living in Scottsdale, Arizona, 15, practices during an intermission between performances at the Youth America Grand Prix regional semifinals at University of Utah's Marriott Center for Dance in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. “We are looking for talented young students so we can provide them with scholarships to the world-leading ballet schools,” said Larisa Saveliev, founder and artistic director of Youth America Grand Prix. She said very dancer takes classes and the stage over the course of the weekend event. Saveliev said her goal is to help nurture the talent of dancers. Selected dancers will continue to the competition finals in New York City.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News Skye Karlinsey, 19, looks at a memory box in her room, which includes photos of two friends who took their own lives, at her home in Ogden on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News Utah Utes head coach Larry Krystkowiak is restrained by his assistants after he was given a technical foul in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. USC won 74-58.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News Andrea Hunziker holds a photograph of her sister, Sharee Nelson, after speaking in favor of HB333, which would allow courts to order electronic monitoring in cases of domestic violence, during a House Judiciary Committee meeting at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. Nelson was murdered by her estranged husband in Spanish Fork in July 2002.