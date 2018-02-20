SALT LAKE CITY — Winter has finally arrived.

Snow has stuck long enough for some to play in it, but most days it seems like the season skipped to spring. No need to build a snowman to lift your winter spirits — there's always music.

Listen to this playlist of 21 songs with lyrics tied to the colder weather that both winter fans and winter haters can enjoy.

"Fox in the Snow" by Belle and Sebastian

Lyrics: "Don't let yourself grow hungry now / Don't let yourself grow cold / Fox in the snow"

"Winter Road" by Bill Callahan

Lyrics: "The road is dangerous, pretty and white / Tires spinning on snow / World spinning heavy and slow"

"January Hymn" by The Decemberists

Lyrics: "Hail the winter days after dark / Wandering the gray memorial park / A fleeting beating of hearts"

"White Winter Hymnal" by Fleet Foxes

Lyrics: "I was following the pack, all swallowed in their coats / With scarves of red tied 'round their throats / To keep their little heads from falling in the snow, and I turned 'round and there you go"

"Coldest Winter" by Kanye West

Lyrics: "If spring can take the snow away / Can it melt away all of our mistakes / Memories made in the coldest winter"

"Winterlong" by Neil Young

Lyrics: "I waited for you, winterlong / You seem to be where I belong / It's all illusion anyway."

"Snow Days" by Real Estate

Lyrics: "February down by the shore, the waters never freeze / Despite the ice and snow, the snow up to your knees"

"Winter" by The Rolling Stones

Lyrics: "It sure been a hard, hard winter / My feet been draggin' 'cross the ground"

"A Hazy Shade of Winter" by Simon & Garfunkel

Lyrics: "Look around, leaves are brown / And the sky is a hazy shade of winter / Look around, leaves are brown / There's a patch of snow on the ground"

"Winter Winds" by Mumford and Sons

Lyrics: "As the winter winds litter London with lonely hearts / Oh the warmth in your eyes swept me into your arms / Was it love or fear of the cold that led us through the night?"

"Long, Long Winter" by Bob Marley

Lyrics: "And it's a long, long winter for me (You'll see) / It's gonna be cold, cold, and dreary everyday"

"Horchata" by Vampire Weekend

Lyrics: “In December, drinking horchata / I'd look psychotic in a balaclava / But winter's cold is too much to handle”

"Early Winter" by Gwen Stefani

Lyrics: "The sun's getting cold; it's snowin' / Looks like an early winter for us"

"Winter Song" by The Head and the Heart

Lyrics: "Summer gone, now winter's on its way / I will miss the days we had"

"Winter Song" by Ingrid Michaelson and Sara Bareilles

Lyrics: “This is my winter song to you / The storm is coming soon, it rolls in from the sea. … They say that things just cannot grow beneath the winter snow”

"Waiting for Winter" by Gabriel & Dresden feat. Jan Burton

Lyrics: "'Cause I'm drifting, waiting for winter to end / Then you come through for me again / And the fallen bones of last year's leaves lay two feet down beneath the trees in a layer of snow"

"Winter" by Joshua Radin

Lyrics: "The walk has all been cleared by now / Your voice is all I hear somehow / Calling out winter"

"Winter in my Heart" by The Avett Brothers

Lyrics: "It must be winter in my heart / There's nothing warm in there at all"

"The Ice is Getting Thinner" by Death Cab for Cutie

Lyrics: "We bury our love in the wintry grave / A lump in the snow was all that remained"

"Crows in Snow" by Passenger

Lyrics: "So, kiss me here beneath the street lights / In a lay-by, all covered in snow oh!"

"Long Cold Winter" by Cinderella

Lyrics: "It's gonna be a long cold winter / Long cold winter without your love"

"Do You Want To Build a Snowman?" by Agatha Lee Monn, Katie Lopez and Kristen Bell

Lyrics: "Do you want to build a snowman? / It doesn't have to be a snowman"