Utahns love their Pinterest.

A new study from Internet Service Partners ranked Pinterest as Utah’s top social media app.

Pinterest placed third overall among popular apps. South Dakota led the nation in terms of Pinterest fans. Both Utah and Idaho joined the 12 states who favored the app over others.

The data found that Snapchat and Google Plus were the most popular apps across the nation, both leading the way in 13 states.

“Trust us — we’re surprised by this data, too. Google Plus was generally considered a failed (not to mention expensive) social media experiment to compete with Facebook,” according to the report. “Today, Facebook has 2 billion worldwide users to Google Plus’ 111 million. Still, the increased Google Plus search queries indicate that the app is making a resurgence.”

Internet Service Partners, one of CenturyLink’s largest retailers, compiled its report by gathering a list of the top social media apps nationwide. The report then used data from SimilarWeb, which obtains the top apps based on installations and active users, to find which apps were popular in individual states.

The report then used that data and searched Google Trends to see how popular the apps were in their individual states.

Facebook ranked fourth on the list, followed by Instagram at the fifth spot. In fact, Instagram was only popular in one state — Nevada.

Back in 2017, Statista released one report that found Facebook was the United States’ most popular app, followed by Facebook Messenger and Instagram, which are both properties of Facebook.

Twitter, Pinterest and Snapchat ranked fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively.

However, these rankings may change as teens grow older. According to Statista, the most popular app among U.S. teens is Snapchat, followed by Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Pinterest ranks at the fifth spot.

Meanwhile, apps like Tumblr, WhatsApp, Musical.ly and LinkedIn sit at the bottom of teen trends.

A 2017 report on the most popular apps across the world painted a much different picture. Facebook proved to be the most popular app across the world. WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and QQ, a popular messaging app in China, ranked closely behind.