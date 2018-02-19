There’s reason to believe kids may be just as entertained by a good podcast as the rest of us.

An article from Current reported that an organization called Kids Listen surveyed 436 families that already listen to podcasts. The results showed the kids were engaging with the content on multiple levels. In fact, 75 percent of the families surveyed responded that their kids initiated discussions related to the content of a podcast after listening to it.

Though the selection for kids is smaller, more and better-quality podcasts have emerged in the past few years for kids. The following is a list of 21 popular podcasts for kids on iTunes, accurate as of July 31, 2017. Each of these podcasts has at least 35 reviews, and they are ordered by star rating, followed by number of reviews.

21. 'TEDTalks Kids and Family' podcast

★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆

Stars: 3.5

Reviews: 43

This is a video podcast with more than 70 episodes available on iTunes, each lasting 5 to 15 minutes. These clips from TED Talks are focused on a variety of topics relating to kids and families.

20. 'Disney Story Central' podcast

Screen Shot of website Children and kids can listen to their favorite Pixar and Disney stories read out loud on "Disney Story Central".

★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

Stars: 4

Reviews: 134

This podcast has more than 15 episodes available on iTunes, each lasting 5 to 20 minutes. Children and kids can listen to their favorite Pixar and Disney stories read out loud.

19. 'Sesame Street' podcast

Beth A. Keiser, Associated Press The "Sesame Street" podcast is a video podcast with more than 15 episodes available on iTunes, each lasting 5 to 10 minutes. In this Aug. 22, 2001, file photo, Muppets Bert, left, and Ernie, from the children's program "Sesame Street," are shown in New York.

★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

Stars: 4

Reviews: 1,042

This is a video podcast with more than 15 episodes available on iTunes, each lasting 5 to 10 minutes. Children can watch and sing along with their favorite Sesame Street Muppets while learning important life skills.

18. 'Ear Snacks'

★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

Stars: 4.5

Reviews: 55

This podcast has more than 55 episodes available on iTunes, each lasting 5 to 30 minutes. Andrew and Polly are an "award-winning children's music duo," according to iTunes, and they combine music and ideas in this podcast for children.

17. 'The Radio Adventures of Dr. Floyd' official podcast

★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

Stars: 4.5

Reviews: 99

This podcast has more than 25 episodes available on iTunes, each lasting 4 to 8 minutes. In this podcast, Dr. Floyd is a clever scientist who seeks to undermine Dr. Steve, his arch nemesis. Each episode is told in "old-time radio" style.

16. 'Dream Big' podcast

★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

Stars: 4.5

Reviews: 99

This podcast has more than 35 episodes available on iTunes, each lasting 5 to 35 minutes. One of the hosts is 7-year-old Eva Karpman, who, with her mother, interviews some of the great performers and thinkers of our day about pursuing their passions.

15. 'The Story Home Children’s Audio Stories'

★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

Stars: 4.5

Reviews: 111

This podcast has more than 10 episodes available on iTunes, each lasting 5 to 20 minutes. Alan is a storyteller who shares original stories for children that he both writes and narrates.

14. 'Story Time Podcast,' children’s story podcast for kids at bedtime

★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

Stars: 4.5

Reviews: 121

This podcast has more than 50 episodes available on iTunes, each lasting 5 to 20 minutes. New and original children's bedtime stories are shared in each episode.

13. 'Tumble Science Podcast for Kids'

Screen Shot of Tumble Science Podcast website In the "Tumble Science Podcast for Kids," science journalist Lindsay Patterson and teacher Marshall Escamilla explores stories and science, bringing their discoveries to children and families.

★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

Stars: 4.5

Reviews: 158

This podcast has more than 45 episodes available on iTunes, each lasting 15 to 25 minutes. Lindsay Patterson is a science journalist, and Marshall Escamilla is a teacher. Together, they explore stories and science, bringing their discoveries to children and families.

12. 'Story Pirates Podcast'

★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

Stars: 4.5

Reviews: 167

This podcast has more than 50 episodes available on iTunes, each lasting 5 to 20 minutes. A group of actors and comedians takes stories told by kids and acts them out, incorporating musical theater and sketch comedy.

11. 'The Alien Adventures of Finn Caspian,' science fiction for kids

★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

Stars: 4.5

Reviews: 232

This podcast has more than 45 episodes available on iTunes, each lasting 5 to 30 minutes. Finn is 8 years old, and he lives in a space station. He and his friends solve mysteries, help aliens and explore new worlds in this serial podcast.

10. 'Stories Podcast: A Free Children’s Story Podcast for Bedtime, Car Rides, and Kids of All Ages!'

★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

Stars: 4.5

Reviews: 280

This podcast has more than 55 episodes available on iTunes, each lasting 10 to 45 minutes. Stories ranging from traditional fairy tales to original pieces are performed each week in a new episode.

9. 'Wow in the World'

Screen Shot of website "Wow in the World" explores the brain, science and technology for curious kids and adults

★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

Stars: 4.5

Reviews: 374

This podcast has more than five episodes available on iTunes, each lasting 15 to 25 minutes. Mindy and Guy, the two hosts, explore the brain, science and technology for curious kids and adults.

8. 'Storynory,' stories for kids

Screen Shot of Storynory podcast website "Storynory" adds a new story each week, from classic tales to new ones, filled with adventure and imagination.

★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

Stars: 4.5

Reviews: 409

This podcast has more than 45 episodes available on iTunes, each lasting 5 to 20 minutes. A new story is added each week, from classic tales to new ones, filled with adventure and imagination.

7. 'Brains On!' Science podcast for kids

★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

Stars: 4.5

Reviews: 797

This podcast has more than 80 episodes available on iTunes, each lasting 10 to 40 minutes. Hosted by public radio reporters and kids, this podcast explores a wide range of scientific topics, including the brain, biology and nature.

6. 'What If World' - stories for kids

★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Stars: 5

Reviews: 35

This podcast has more than 30 episodes available on iTunes, each lasting 15 to 25 minutes. Inspired by "what if" questions from kids, the hosts create and tell stories about different and imaginative scenarios.

5. 'But Why: A Podcast for Curious Kids'

★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Stars: 5

Reviews: 70

This podcast has more than 35 episodes available on iTunes, each lasting 10 to 40 minutes. A segment of Vermont Public Radio, this podcast is inspired by kids' questions, with each episode exploring the answers to a specific question.

4. 'Eleanor Amplified'

★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Stars: 5

Reviews: 102

This podcast has more than 10 episodes available on iTunes, each lasting 10 to 15 minutes. Told in "old time radio" style, Eleanor Amplified is a radio reporter who travels in search of the truth and has to escape the clutches of nefarious villains.

3. 'The Cramazingly Incredifun Sugarcrash Kids Podcast'

★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Stars: 5

Reviews: 104

This podcast has more than 35 episodes available on iTunes, each lasting 5 to 25 minutes. In each episode, listeners will hear a variety of things, like kids telling stories and interviews with fictional characters.

2. 'The Unexplainable Disappearance of Mars Patel'

★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Stars: 5

Reviews: 152

This podcast has more than 25 episodes available on iTunes, each lasting 5 to 25 minutes. When Mars Patel's friends start disappearing, he decides that he has to begin his investigation. This serial podcast is performed by kids and meant for middle-graders.

1. 'Sparkle Stories' podcast

Screenshot of Sparkle Stories website Featuring original audio stories for children, "Sparkle Stories" releases a new episode each week for free.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Stars: 5

Reviews: 340

This podcast has five episodes available on iTunes, each lasting 15 to 25 minutes. Featuring original audio stories for children, this podcast releases a new episode each week for free. While the website has a paid subscription page, the episodes on iTunes are available at no cost.