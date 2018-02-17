There’s one Star Wars character who’s unsure if she is alive or dead.

Gwendoline Christie, who plays Captain Phasma, the silent and stoic stormtrooper seen in both “The Force Awakens” and “The Last Jedi,” said she’s unsure whether she’s alive or dead after her character met what seemed like a fiery end in “Last Jedi.”

In the film, Phasma and Finn (John Boyega) battled before the stormtrooper fell into a fiery pit, seemingly ending the character’s arc in the new films.

But Christie said she’s unsure about her character’s fate, according to a recent interview she gave with the Times.

“In truth, I don't know,” she said, according to CinemaBlend. “And that scares and upsets me because I really want to see this character explored. I'm actually very invested in the character now. And that's genuine. That's not just chat. It has opened up a chain of stories and events in my mind about who Phasma is.”

“Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson admitted Phasma didn’t have a large role in the recent film, too, according to Business Insider. This would make her a lot like Boba Fett, who was a cult favorite in the original trilogy who didn’t receive much screen time.

Phasma will have her chance to return in “Episode IX,” which is due out in 2019. But, according to Uproxx, Phasma (who got her own story in Delilah S. Dawson’s “Phasma” Star Wars novel) probably won't: “There’s too much other plot to get to.”