sSALT LAKE CITY — Fans of Mary Ann Shaffer's and Annie Barrows' best-selling novel, "The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society," have reason to rejoice: a new trailer for the 2018 film debuted online this week — and it's chock-full of "Downtown Abbey" alum.

The film — which shortened the book's hefty title to simply "Guernsey" — stars Lily James (Lady Rose MacClare) and Jessica Brown Findlay (Lady Sybil Crawley) as Juliet Aston and Elizabeth McKenna, "Guernsey's" protagonist and the mysterious — and missing — founder of the Potato Peel Pie Society, respectively. Mrs. Isobel Crawley's Penelope Wilton portrays Guernsey resident and Society member Amelia Maugery, with Matthew William Goode, who played Lady Mary Crawley's second husband Henry Talbot in "Downton," joining the group as Juliet's confidante Sidney Stark. Actress Dilyana Bouklieva, who had an uncredited role on "Downton," will play a nurse in the upcoming "Guernsey."

While "Guernsey" is set to open in the U.K. on April 20, the film does not yet have a U.S. release date.

The trailer shows James' London-based Juliet, a journalist and writer who hasn't had very good luck selling her recent book, traveling to the Channel Island of Guernsey to suss out a story after she receives a letter from one of the locals. Set in 1946 during the aftermath of World War II, "Guernsey" appears to closely follow the book's plotline, which tells the story of Guernsey's residents during the island's Nazi occupation through Juliet's letters. The book, and it appears, the movie, is a love story, historical fiction and a celebration of books and readers.

American librarian and bookstore worker Shaffer started writing "The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society" following a visit to the small island, but ended up asking her niece, Annie Barrows, to finish it due to declining health. Barrows, well-known for her Ivy and Bean children's books, finished her aunt's book and saw it published after Shaffer passed away in 2008.

"The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society's" heartwarming story has made it a popular selection for book clubs and currently has 40,865 reviews on Goodreads.com, with a rating of four and a half stars out of five.

"Guernsey" is directed by Mike Newell ("Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire," "Four Weddings and a Funeral") and also stars "Game of Throne's" Michiel Huisman, Katherine Parkinson from "The IT Crowd" and Glen Powell, who played John Glenn in the 2016 film "Hidden Figures."