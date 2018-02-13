SOUTH SALT LAKE — One boy was taken to the hospital following a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 4 p.m., a shooting was reported near 300 East and 3100 South, said South Salt Lake police detective Gary Keller. The victim is believed to be either 16 or 17 years old, he said. He was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, according to Keller.

Details about what happened were still being gathered Tuesday afternoon. No arrests had been made as of 5 p.m., Keller said.

Additional information will be posted as it becomes available.