1 of 5
View 5 Items
Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
South Salt Lake police investigate a shooting on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. The victim, a male who appears to be about 16 or 17, was transported to a hospital in serious condition.

SOUTH SALT LAKE — One boy was taken to the hospital following a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 4 p.m., a shooting was reported near 300 East and 3100 South, said South Salt Lake police detective Gary Keller. The victim is believed to be either 16 or 17 years old, he said. He was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, according to Keller.

Details about what happened were still being gathered Tuesday afternoon. No arrests had been made as of 5 p.m., Keller said.

Additional information will be posted as it becomes available.

Pat Reavy
Pat Reavy Pat is a veteran police and courts reporter for the Deseret News and KSL.
Add a comment