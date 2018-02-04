SALT LAKE CITY — Watching “This Is Us” on Sunday might be a harder task than you thought.

After the Super Bowl, NBC will air the next episode of “This Is Us,” which will reportedly show the death of Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia). The show has teased Jack’s death since the first season, leading up to last week’s episode, when a fire erupted in the Pearson home with the family still inside.

To help viewers prepare for the show’s biggest moment, Mashable put together a survival guide (which is strikingly similar to a pre-Super Bowl snack party preparation article).

Mashable suggests you gather your loved ones together to watch the episode, cook up some snacks and don’t forget to turn your Crock-Pot off (a Crock-Pot started the fire that will likely lead to Jack’s death).

“Now repeat to yourself over and over: ‘The Pearsons are not real. They are a fictional family. The Pearsons are not real. 'This Is Us' is a fictional TV show,’” Kellen Beck writes for Mashable.

In addition to grappling with recent events on “This Is Us,” many fans aren't sure how to feel about Crock-Pots after watching last week's episode.

The show’s latest episode included father Jack cleaning up after a Super Bowl party at his house and turning off — but not unplugging — a Crock-Pot. The cooking device flipped back on, igniting a fire in the family’s house. The family didn’t realize there was a fire right away since Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Jack both forgot to buy batteries for the fire detector in a previous episode.

People across the country went crazy over the episode’s final moment since it appeared to give viewers the first glimpse into how Jack died, a central mystery to “This Is Us” since it began in 2016.

Crock-Pot created a specific Twitter account to calm fans who were worried about buying the product.

We’re 💔 over last night’s episode, too! Kayla, we’re innocent until proven guilty. Since the '70s we've been providing families with quality & safe products, ask your parents if you don’t believe us. DM us w/ any ?? & we’d be happy to tell you more about our safety standards! — The Crock-Pot® Brand (@CrockPotCares) January 24, 2018

For those who need additional assurance, Red Cross has several resources and information about fire safety, including the fact that smoke alarms can cut nearly in half your risk of dying in a fire.

The Red Cross said it responds to about 64,000 disasters every year, most of which are home fires.

Cooking is the leading cause of home fires and fire injuries.

Red Cross shared seven ways to prepare for a fire:

Install fire alarms, testing them once a month and replacing the batteries at least once a year.

Teach children what to do when they hear smoke alarms.

Make sure family members know two ways to escape from every room in the house.

Establish a communication plan in case of a fire.

Practice escaping from your home at least twice a year and what to do in case there is a fire.

Make sure everyone knows how to call 911.

• Teach family members to stop, drop and roll if their clothes should catch on fire.