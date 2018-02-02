Idaho made an announcement last week that it will now allow insurers to sell health insurance that doesn’t fit with regulations set by the Affordable Care Act, according to the Associated Press.

Idaho is the first state to make this sort of announcement.

"There are other states that have been talking about it, but we may be out in front," Idaho Department of Insurance Director Dean Cameron told the AP. "They may look to follow us should be we successful."

So what does it mean? Vox recently published an explainer on what’s changing in Idaho’s health care system, including that Idaho insurers could not cover some of the same benefits that Obamacare does.

“This means that, in Idaho, health insurance plans could once again deny coverage to people with preexisting conditions — or charge them higher prices,” according to Vox.

Vox said there are still many questions to be answered about this policy change. The website spoke with experts about what the move will mean for customers and what questions health insurance customers need to ask.

