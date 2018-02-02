HIGHLAND, Utah — LDS leaders, including church President Russell M. Nelson, nearly filled a chapel Friday morning, joining family, friends and colleagues to bid farewell to Elder Von G. Keetch, who died a week ago during active service as a General Authority Seventy.

"How we loved him," President Nelson said of Elder Keetch, who died suddenly Jan. 26 at age 57 of complications from cancer and a respiratory infection. "How we trusted in him. How we depended on him in key assignments. Words cannot express our confidence in him and our loving admiration and gratitude for him."

President Nelson read a letter from the First Presidency to the family. He said it was the first funeral letter he has signed as the church's new leader. In the letter, the First Presidency expressed appreciation for Elder Keetch's service to the church, his expertise in First Amendment rights and constitutional law and his example as a husband, father and friend.

Elder Keetch had served for two decades as chief outside legal counsel for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before his call to the Seventy in 2015, when he also assumed duties as the executive director of LDS Public Affairs.

"In the last quarter century, no one — no one — has had a greater impact on the cause of Zion in the courts or in the courts of public opinion than has our beloved friend, Elder Von G. Keetch," said Elder Lance B. Wickman, the church's legal counsel and an emeritus General Authority Seventy.

The stand in the chapel was filled with four apostles, the entire presidency of the Seventy, the Presiding Bishopric, members of the church auxiliary presidencies and other leaders. The Keetch family filled the entire center section of the chapel, but when President Nelson asked all general authorities and auxiliary leaders and spouses to stand, they flanked the family, nearly filling both side sections in the chapel.

President Nelson smiled and joked, "This is the first session of the next general conference."

President Nelson said he visited the Keetch home on Sunday with his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson.

"We felt like we were in the temple, the spirit of peace and love was so very strong," President Nelson said. "On each temple are the words, 'Holiness to the Lord.' In the Keetch home, I felt it was a holy nest to the Lord. A holy nest where sons gave a priesthood blessing to their angel mother. A holy nest where a grieving father gave a priesthood blessing to his eternal wife, the grieving mother of Von Keetch. A holy nest from which a grieving missionary son manifested his love and devotion to the Lord by his desire to complete his call to serve."

Five of Elder Keetch's children spoke, and the youngest read a message from the other child, Elder Cameron Keetch, who is serving as a Mormon missionary in the South Africa Cape Town Mission.

The children said their father liked to count days and noted major events in their lives by what day it was in his life.

Tyler said that on day 20,478, his father — "my personal hero and best friend" — sealed him and his wife in the Salt Lake Temple. He expressed gratitude for the Mormon belief in the priesthood power of sealing that binds families together in the afterlife, too, "Husbands and wives can be sealed, mothers and daughters, fathers and sons can be together for eternity. Those memories and that promise brings me peace and joy in the times I need it most."

Steffani said her father died on his 21,135th day.

"Although we miss him like crazy, we know the days don't end there," she said. "On day 1,264,321,179, we will be together to make more memories with him as a forever family."

In the middle of the funeral, the extended Keetch family stood, turned to those sitting in the overflow gymnasium behind the chapel, and sang, "Families Can Be Together Forever."

Elder Wickman expressed deep regret over his final meeting with Elder Keetch, whom he considered a brother, the day before he died.

"I'd give anything to have last Thursday back," he said. "One more opportunity to tell him that I love him. But the Spirit whispers, 'he already knows that.' My dear brother, farewell for a season. And may God be with you till we meet again."

Richard Elliott, principal organist of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, played the hymns. Elder L. Whitney Clayton, senior president of the Seventy, conducted.

Elder Keetch is the first General Authority Seventy to die during active service since 2016, when Elder Per G. Malm died of cancer at age 67 and Elder Bruce D. Porter died of a pulmonary infection at 64.

Prior to that, the last General Authority Seventy to die during active service was Elder Dallas N. Archibald, who died on Dec. 14, 1998, in a fishing accident on the Bio Bio River near Santa Barbara, Chile. He was 60.

General Authority Seventies end their active service at age 70, when they are given emeritus status.

After the funeral, Tyler Keetch dedicated the grave at the Pleasant Grove Cemetery.

The Deseret News will update this story.