SALT LAKE CITY — On Friday, Americans across the nation will learn the fate of spring 2018 as news cameras and onlookers gather around groundhog Punxsutawney Phil in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, to find out how much longer we can expect winter to last.

Yes, it's time for Groundhog Day.

For celebratory Americans, this means an excuse to rewatch the 1993 Bill Murray film “Groundhog Day," although some would say you never need an excuse). This is an especially good year to revisit the 102-minute comedy because it's been 25 years since audiences watched Murray as Phil, a weatherman who finds himself trapped in a blizzard and forced to relive the same day over and over again until he makes the right choices.

To honor the anniversary, the Salt Lake Film Society will show a double screening of the film at the Tower Theatre on Friday night.

To get us ready for Groundhog Day and to mark “Groundhog Day's” 25th anniversary, we've put together a collection of the best eight quotes from the film.

Phil: “Well, what if there is no tomorrow? There wasn't one today.”

Phil: "What would you do if you were stuck in one place and every day was exactly the same and nothing that you did mattered?" Ralph: "That about sums it up for me."

Phil: "You want a prediction about the weather, you're asking the wrong Phil. I'll give you a winter prediction: It's gonna be cold, it's gonna be grey and it's gonna last you for the rest of your life.”

Phil: “This is one time where television really fails to capture the true excitement of a large squirrel predicting the weather.”

Phil: “This is pitiful. A thousand people freezing their butts off waiting to worship a rat. What a hype. Groundhog Day used to mean something in this town. They used to pull the hog out, and they used to eat it. You're hypocrites, all of you!”

Phil: “There is no way that this winter is ever going to end as long as this groundhog keeps seeing his shadow. I don't see any other way out. He's got to be stopped. And I have to stop him.”

Phil: "You know, people like blood sausage, too. People are morons."

Phil: "Do you ever have deja vu, Mrs. Lancaster?" Mrs. Lancaster: "I don't think so, but I could check with the kitchen."

If you go …

What: “Groundhog Day”

When: Friday, Feb. 2, 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Where: Tower Theatre, 876 E. 900 South

How much: $10

Web: saltlakefilmsociety.org