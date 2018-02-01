SALT LAKE CITY — If the Golden State Warriors still think Utah doesn't have a night life, maybe this weekend will get them to change their tune. An electic weekend is upon us: Glow yoga to Beatles music, TobyMac in concert and a free film at the Salt Lake County Library to kick off Black History Month are just a few of the events the Beehive State has to offer.

Black History Month

In honor of Black History Month, the Salt Lake County Library is offering a free film screening of “Street Fighting Men” Thursday, Feb. 1, with director Andrew James in attendance for a post-film Q&A. The film was shot over two years in various Detroit neighborhoods, according to a news release, and will show Thursday, Feb. 1, 7 p.m., at the Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West.

Additionally, in partnership with The HistoryMakers organization, the county library will honor Salt Lake County HistoryMakers Emma E. Houston, Judge Shauna Graves-Robertson, Joyce M. Gray and Rep. Sandra Hollins in a special program that will highlight their contributions to the community and feature a Q&A session. Space is limited and interested parties should RSVP at slcolibrary.org/specialevents.

Utah Symphony performs Mozart and Haydn

The weekend is finally here, and the Utah Symphony — joined by Dutch concert pianist Ronald Brautigam — is celebrating with a performance of some classical music hits, including Haydn’s Symphony No. 99 and Mozart’s widely popular “Eine kleine Nachtmusik.” The Utah Symphony’s new family pass deal can be applied to the performances on both nights, Feb. 2-3, 7:30 p.m., Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, $15-$88 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org).

Glow Yoga to the Beatles

February is an important month in Beatles history: In February 1964, John, Paul, George and Ringo entered the United States and fueled the spirit of the British Invasion and, more specifically, Beatlemania. If you’re a Beatles fan who happens to be equally enthusiastic about yoga, then you’re in for a real treat this weekend, as One Love Yoga is hosting an event where you can do yoga, glow in the dark and listen to the Beatles all at the same time. The event takes places Feb. 2-3, 8 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $20 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org).

TobyMac and Danny Gokey

provided by High Ground PR TobyMac will bring his “Hits Deep” tour to Vivint Arena Saturday, Feb. 3.

When Toby McKeehan — more widely known by his stage name TobyMac — considered entering the music industry as a Christian hip-hop artist while attending Liberty University in Virginia, he never thought it would be a decision that would last a lifetime.

He was a political science major with plans to move to Washington, D.C., after school to do real estate with his father, McKeehan told the Deseret News. But his gamble back in the late 1980s proved well worth it, as the singer has sold more than 10 million albums and has seven Grammys to his name. McKeehan performs at Vivint Arena Saturday, Feb. 3, joined by Christian singer Danny Gokey, who placed third on the eighth season of “American Idol” in 2009.

Staged reading of “The Envelope”

This weekend, theater lovers have the chance to hear staged readings of Alex Lewin’s “The Envelope,” a modern political thriller about a young blogger — and son of a powerful Washington, D.C., family — who receives classified documents from an anonymous source that leads him to investigating the dark history of his own family, according to a news release.

The readings are part of PTC’s new play reading series, Play-by-Play, that gives playwrights the chance to work alongside a professional director and cast for a weeklong residency, culminating in three public readings, Feb. 2-3, 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 3, 2 p.m., Utah Museum of Fine Arts, Dumke Auditorium, 410 Campus Center Dr., U., $10, children ages 5 and younger not admitted (801-581-6961 or pioneertheatre.org).

"The Hunchback of Notre Dame"

Douglas Carter Angela Chatelain Avila as Esmeralda, left, and Bradley Quinn Lever as Quasimodo in the Tuesday/Thursday/Saturday cast of Hale Centre Theatre's "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," which will run Feb. 5-March 31.

If you’re a fan of Disney’s 1996 adaptation of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” then Hale Centre Theatre’s upcoming production might come as a bit of a shock because it’s going to be much darker.

“This is not ‘Music Man.’ It is not ‘Mary Poppins.’ It is not ‘The Little Mermaid,’” Sally Dietlein, HCT vice president and executive producer, told the Deseret News. “This covers some very, very rich, thought-provoking things, which is why it’s not recommended for young children.”

“Hunchback” comes to life Feb. 5 and marks the second production everstaged in HCT’s new Centre Stage Theatre. Come watch Quasimodo’s story unfold Feb. 5-17, dates and times vary, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $40 for adults, $20 for youths ages 5-17, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org).

The Killers

Press Here Now Publicity The Killers headline Vivint Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 6, in support of their new album, "Wonderful Wonderful."

For The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers, performing at Vivint Arena is now a hometown gig since the singer moved to Park City last year. The Killers' latest album “Wonderful, Wonderful” was released last year and reflects Flowers’ more complex life as a husband and father, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The show on Feb. 6 is also a hometown gig for Provo-based musician Robbie Connolly, a member of the Utah band Fictionist, who has been one of The Killers' backup musicians since September. The band performs Tuesday, Feb. 6, doors open at 6 p.m., 301 W. South Temple, $42-$92 (801-325-7528 or vivintarena.com).