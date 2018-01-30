DRAPER — A Draper man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stabbing his 15-year-old stepson after police were initially told that an intruder had broken in and attacked the family.

Richard Wayne Hurley, 38, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of child abuse, assault and three counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child.

Officers were initially called to a "burglary in progress" about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home near 1300 East and Pioneer Road, Draper Police Sgt. Chad Carpenter said.

Police were told Hurley and his 15-year-old stepson confronted a man dressed all in black breaking into their home, Carpenter said. The intruder then allegedly stabbed the 15-year-old in the neck and shoulder.

The teenager originally told detectives "that an unknown subject was in his sister's room when he attacked that subject. He then said the subject stabbed him and attacked his stepfather, Richard Hurley," a Salt Lake County Jail report states.

But once at the hospital, the boy gave investigators a different story.

"The subsequent investigation revealed that the 15-year-old had actually been in a fight with his stepfather," Carpenter said. "During the fight with Mr. Hurley, the 15-year-old suffered stab wounds."

"(The teen) told officers that his (stepfather) was intoxicated and became upset at his mother. A physical altercation began and (the teen) attempted to intervene to stop the fight," the report says.

The two separated, but not long after another fight started between Hurley and his stepson. Hurley, who was holding a pair of scissors, "lunged" at the teen, who "sustained multiple injures, one to his neck, not far from his carotid artery," according to the report.

Hurley's wife "would not speak to police on scene and left the area with her other children, who were also present in the home," the report states. The other children were ages 10, 6 and 2.

While being treated at the hospital Hurley "said he didn’t recall what happened and would not provide a statement other than to say he had been hit in the head," the report states.

The family had only lived in the Draper home for three months, according to Carpenter.

As part of their investigation, police will look into whether the false report of a burglar was made in an attempt to hide the domestic violence situation, Carpenter said. If so, criminal charges could be considered.

In December 2016, Hurley was charged in another domestic violence-related incident in which he allegedly hit his estranged wife with a closed fist, according to charging documents. The case was later dismissed due to a lack of evidence.

Similarly, Hurley was charged with simple assault in another domestic violence-related incident in 2009. The case was dismissed due to evidentiary concerns in 2010.

Hurley was convicted of DUI in 2009 and possession of spice in 2017, according to court records.

Free and confidential help and support for victims and survivors of domestic violence is available 24/7 at 1-800-897-LINK (5465) or visiting udvc.org.