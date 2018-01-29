SALT LAKE CITY — CBS's new show "Living Biblically" is probably made for you if you're someone who likes to watch CBS and its traditional laugh-track sitcoms.

Chip Curry (Jay R. Ferguson) is going through something of a crisis after his best friend unexpectedly dies and he finds out his wife is pregnant with their first child. So, he does what any reasonable person would do and decides to live his life according to the Bible — literally, Old Testament included.

It almost sounds like the beginning of a cheesy Sunday school video, and honestly, it's low budget enough to compare — although the show's minimal swearing marks a distinction. The acting, the scripts and the set (especially an episode centering around a very fake elevator) all leave something to be desired.

Here's the thing, though: It could actually end up doing well anyway. The premise is based on the true story of journalist A.J. Jacobs who wrote about literally following the Bible for a year and put it in all his book "The Year of Living Biblically." What might work as a true story falls flat in a modern sitcom, but it might not matter — because it's about the Bible.

And Chip's efforts to literally follow the Bible work out very well for him in the show so far: "Stoning" his adulterous friend makes his friend change his ways, his boss decides to let him write a column about his new lifestyle and gives him a raise, and he starts saying prayers and gets what he asks for every time. It's almost too glib; his life keeps working out almost too perfectly. But the end result is that religious living looks really good, and those who like what the Bible teaches might enjoy the show for just that reason.

You can check the show out for yourself on CBS starting Feb. 26.

'A.P. Bio'

NBC really, really wants you to know that this show was produced by comedian Seth Meyers and "Saturday Night Live's" Lorne Michaels. "A.P. Bio" stars Glenn Howerton as Jack Griffin, a disgraced Harvard philosophy professor who is now biding his time by not really teaching Advanced Placement biology at a high school in Ohio. "A.P. Bio" does contain some language and sexual references, but the show's satire of the public school system is relevant to almost everyone.

The show only lacks a real direction. The trailer makes it seem like "A.P. Bio" will center around Jack getting revenge on his nemesis who is having a lot more success than him at the moment, but that plotline is really just an afterthought to the drama of Jack vs. the public school system. So far, it looks like maybe the show is going to be about Jack gradually learning to like where he's working after all. Maybe? It's hard to tell with the minimal progression of the first few episodes, but maybe if the show makes up its mind, it'll turn into something worth watching. A preview of "A.P. Bio" airs on NBC Thursday, Feb. 1, then premieres a week after the Olympics on March 1.

'2018 Winter Olympics'

The Beehive State has a strong presence in this year's Winter Olympics, and although the first competitive events begin Feb. 8, the opening ceremony for the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic Winter Games takes place Feb. 9. All the way through Feb. 25, viewers can follow NBC to watch individuals and teams compete in 15 sports on the slopes and ice — including 18-year-old Salt Lake skater Nathan Chen. Among the sports featured are freestyle skiing, ski jumping, snowboarding, figure skating, hockey and curling.

'Ugly Delicious'

Chef David Chang and other chefs, activists and artists travel the world of food in this new Netflix docuseries premiering Feb. 23. The show, which contains some strong language, will explore the impact food has on culture and identity, and the title comes from a hashtag Chang often uses on Instagram. Excited viewers can also hear more from Chang while he discusses Korean food and culture for NBC during the 2018 Winter Olympics.

'The Looming Tower'

After the critical and audience success of "The Handmaid's Tale," Hulu seems to be steadily improving. This new show, which premieres Feb. 28, is based on a Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and follows how a rivalry between the CIA and the FBI during the rise of al-Qaida and Osama bin Laden in the 1990s may have led to the tragic events of 9/11.