SALT LAKE CITY — As immigration, amnesty and young "Dreamers" return to this week's headlines, the LDS Church released a statement Friday morning on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

DACA, the United States immigration policy from the Obama administration, provided some protections for young immigrants — known as "Dreamers" who either entered into or remained in the country illegally. President Donald Trump ended it last September.

The DACA program has resurfaced this week, with President Trump proposing immigration legislation that gives limited DACA-like amnesty in trade for increased border security and sweeping immigration measures.

Friday's statement from the LDS Church reads:

"The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is established in 188 nations around the globe. Issues of immigration and legal status are of concern for many of our members. Most of our early Church members emigrated from foreign lands to live, work and worship, blessed by the freedoms and opportunities offered in this great nation.

"Immigration is a complex and sometimes divisive issue. As we have stated before, we believe that our first priority is to love and care for one another as Jesus Christ taught. Each nation must determine and administer its policies related to immigration. The Church does not advocate any specific legislative or executive solution. Our hope is that, in whatever solution emerges, there is provision for strengthening families and keeping them together. We also acknowledge that every nation has the right to enforce its laws and secure its borders and that all persons subject to a nation's laws are accountable for their acts in relation to them.

"We welcome the sincere efforts of lawmakers and leaders to seek for solutions that honor these principles and extend compassion to those seeking a better life. Specifically, we call upon our national leaders to create policies that provide hope and opportunities for those, sometimes referred to as “Dreamers,” who grew up here from a young age and for whom this country is their home. They have built lives, pursued educational opportunities and been employed for years based on the policies that were in place. These individuals have demonstrated a capacity to serve and contribute positively in our society, and we believe they should be granted the opportunity to continue to do so."

On Thursday, President Trump proposed legislation that observers labeled as trading amnesty for a border wall — a way to citizenship for up to 1.8 million young undocumented immigrants in exchange for $25 billion toward border security, including the construction of the wall.

The proposal also included two other “pillars,” as called by the White House — seeking to suppress family-based or "chain" migration and the diversity visa lottery. It would also crack down on other immigrants living in the U.S. illegally and give expanded power to federal immigration authorities.

The 1.8 million number includes the 690,000 people given protection under the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) as well as more than a million more who could have qualified but who never applied.

For several years, the LDS Church has pointed media inquiring about its response regarding immigration to a post titled “Immigration” on mormonnewsroom.org’s “Topics” page. The text also flags what it says was the church’s most recent statement, released in June 2011.

The “Immigration” text reads:

“As a worldwide church dealing with many complex issues across the globe, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints promotes broad, foundational principles that have worldwide application. The Church regards the declaration of the Utah Compact as a responsible approach to the urgent challenge of immigration reform. It is consistent with important principles for which we stand:

“We follow Jesus Christ by loving our neighbors. The Savior taught that the meaning of ‘neighbor’ includes all of God’s children, in all places, at all times.

“We recognize an ever-present need to strengthen families. Families are meant to be together. Forced separation of working parents from their children weakens families and damages society.

“We acknowledge that every nation has the right to enforce its laws and secure its borders. All persons subject to a nation’s laws are accountable for their acts in relation to them. “Public officials should create and administer laws that reflect the best of our aspirations as a just and caring society. Such laws will properly balance love for neighbors, family cohesion, and the observance of just and enforceable laws.”

In the past, the church has also highlighted a February 2011 Deseret News editorial titled “A Model for the Nation,” which states that the Utah Compact — the state legislature’s addressing the complex issues of immigration reform — is a model for the other states and U.S. Congress, not just in possible solutions but in cooperative, respectful dialogue and debate.

The Utah Compact also was mentioned by an LDS leader who joined counterparts from other religions to meet with President Barack Obama in 2013 and 2014 on immigration reform matters.

In 2014, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the LDS Church's Quorum of the Twelve Apostles — then a second counselor in the faith's First Presidency and himself twice a refugee in Germany during World War II — reaffirmed for the second time in as many years the church’s stance on immigration and again shared key points from the Utah Compact, calling the compact a pillar of federal immigration reform.

The LDS Church has released a pair of brief statements on immigration and refugees in the past two-plus years, each following calls by Trump to block immigration.

One came after the president signed executive orders in January 2017 suspending the U.S. refugee resettlement program for four months, barring refugees while targeting seven predominantly Muslim nations, and cutting the number of refugees the United States would accept that year by more than half, to 50,000 rather than the 110,000 set previously by Obama.

"The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is concerned about the temporal and spiritual welfare of all of God's children across the earth," the January 2017 statement said, "with special concern for those who are fleeing physical violence, war and religious persecution. The church urges all people and governments to cooperate fully in seeking the best solutions to meet human needs and relieve suffering."

Previously, church leaders issued a strong statement in December 2015 soon after Trump, on the campaign trail, called for a ban on Muslim immigration to the United States.

Like the 2017 statement, the December 2015 statement did not name Trump or refer specifically to the controversy, but it said that while the faith is neutral in regard to party politics and election campaigns, "it is not neutral in relation to religious freedom."