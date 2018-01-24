SALT LAKE CITY — Intermountain Healthcare said Wednesday that 2,300 of its workers will be "switching to" a new employer called R1 RCM by April, a move the hospital system says will save it $70 million over three years.

The affected employees all work in "nonclinical" positions, said Intermountain Healthcare spokesman Daron Cowley.

"The employees affected by the change will keep their jobs at their rate of pay but will be employed by R1," Cowley said in a news release. "These employees currently work in nonclinical positions such as registration clerks, billing specialists and scheduling staff.

"R1 is a national company that specializes in these types of services and works with several of the country’s largest not-for-profit health organizations, including nearly 300 hospitals."

Cowley said "all employees will retain a job at their current of pay" in the transition, and that most affected workers would stay "at their current work site." It wasn't immediately clear how their employer benefits might be affected.

"It’s anticipated that hundreds of additional jobs will be brought to Utah as R1 expands its operations, including an innovation and development center in the state," Cowley said.

R1, headquartered in Chicago, pitches to health care organizations on its website that it can change "your revenue operations into a standardized, predictable, commercial infrastructure that supports your mission."

Cowley said R1 workers have been working at Intermountain hospitals for the past six years.

The spokesman characterized the change, which will take effect in April, as "a move to improve efficiency for patients and help slow the rise of medical costs."

Robert Allen, Intermountain's chief operating officer, said the $70 million the hospital system projects in savings is "money we won't have to ask our patients for."

"Plus, new jobs will be coming to Utah that will help strengthen the economy," Allen said.

The move reflects that "everyone recognizes the cost of health care in the U.S. is too high," he said.

“We owe it to the patients and communities we serve to explore and implement options such as this to help address this issue of affordability,” Allen said.

Intermountain announced in October that it would reorganize its reporting structure away from "geographically defined administrative regions."

Cowley said at the time that employees affected by that change were administrators, telling the Deseret News that they would be "given the opportunity to apply for new and existing positions" at Intermountain.

Intermountain CEO Dr. Marc Harrison told the Deseret News and KSL editorial boards in November that the organization was in the midst of changes designed "to disrupt ourselves … to make things more affordable," referring to patients' health care costs.

Harrison was asked at the time whether Intermountain might undergo any additional shifts that could impact employees, particularly those in nonclinical positions.

"We will look at any number of options for any given area, and some of them will be best served internally, and some of them may not be," Harrison said then. "Our responsibility to the community, to all the people we serve, is to have things be excellent but also affordable. And so, we'll see. There’s nothing that is already decided in terms of those services."

Allen said Wednesday that the newly announced changes are being done with the sensitivity to the employees impacted.

“The employees affected by this change are being well cared for,” he said. “We’ve made every effort to ensure their jobs and incomes are secure, while at the same time balancing the need to make changes that benefit our patients and communities."

Intermountain Healthcare is Utah's largest employer, presently with about 39,000 employees, and operates 22 hospitals and 180 clinics.