Neither Salt Lake City, Provo or any other Utah city was named to Amazon’s shortlist of hosts for its new headquarters, according to multiple reports.

Amazon announced a list of cities where it is looking to add a new headquarters.

The new headquarters is expected to add 50,000 jobs and $5 billion in investment.

Major cities that made the list include Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami and Denver.

"Thank you to all 238 communities that submitted proposals. Getting from 238 to 20 was very tough — all the proposals showed tremendous enthusiasm and creativity," said Holly Sullivan, of Amazon public policy.

Amazon originally announced plans for a second headquarters in September 2017, calling for requests from cities fit to host.

Utah threw its name into the ring by submitting a proposal to Amazon in October.

Several cities across the country made their case to take on Amazon’s headquarters. One city in Georgia said it would change its name to Amazon in order to lure the retail company’s new building.

