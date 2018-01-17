SALT LAKE CITY — The Sundance Film Festival officially gets started this Thursday, setting in motion two weeks of film-going, traffic headaches and the inevitable celebrity sightings.

To help you remember the names that go with the famous faces, we've put together a list of the celebrities who are scheduled to appear at this year's festival, as well as those who have films screening and might show up.

Celebrities scheduled to appear are those participating in a number of panels and discussions hosted by Sundance. All events are open to the public but do require tickets. For information on attending and to see full list of events, go to sundance.org/program.

'Power of Story' guests

Sundance's "Power of Story" series has become an annual tradition at the festival and "looks to deepen public engagement with storytelling, explore cinema culture, and celebrate artists whose work propels the form," according to sundance.org.

This year, the series features two talks, "Power of Story: Culture Shift" and "Power of Story: Indies Go Hollywood.

Where: Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main, Park City

• "Power of Story: Culture Shift" with Ava DuVernay, Issa Rae, Patrick Gaspard; Megan Smith, Friday, Jan. 19, noon

• "Power of Story: Indies Go Hollywood" wih Catherine Hardwicke, Justin Lin, and Taika Waititi, Friday, Jan. 26, 11:30 a.m.

Cinema Café

Cinema Café is a daily Sundance series that give attendees the chance to hear from actors, directors, composers — and this year, from a Supreme Court justice.

Where: Filmmaker Lodge, 550 Main, second floor, Park City

• will.i.am and Kevin Smith, Friday, Jan. 19, 11 a.m.

• Andrea Riseborough and Jason Mitchell, Saturday, Jan. 20, 10:30 a.m.

• Danny Elfman and Gus Van Sant, Saturday, Jan. 20, 12:30 p.m.

• Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Nina Totenberg, Sunday, Jan. 21, 11:30 a.m.

• Ira Glass and Miranda July, Monday, Jan. 22, 11:30 a.m.

• Ethan Hawke and Rupert Everett, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 11:30 a.m.

• Nick Offerman and Jason Mantzoukas, Friday, Jan. 26, 11:30 a.m.

• Steve James and Lauren Greenfield, Thursday, Jan. 25, 11:30 a.m.

Other panels

In addition to the two series, Sundance also hosts a number of other panel discussions throughout the festival. Here are a few that caught our eye.

Where: Filmmaker Lodge, 550 Main St., second floor, Park City

• Paul Dano, Zoe Kazan, Debra Granik and Lynne Ramsay, Friday, Jan. 19, 2:30

• Stephanie Allain, Steven Soderbergh, Bernie Su and David Wain, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2 p.m.

• Darren Aronofsky, Octavia Spencer and Shonte Tucker, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2 p.m.

Who else might be in town

The following individuals are either in films or have directed films that are showing at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival: