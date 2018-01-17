On Jan. 17, 2004, the world changed forever.

OK, maybe that's a little much. But the world did receive a slew of new pop culture references thanks to “Napoleon Dynamite,” which debuted at Sundance on this day 14 years ago.

The film, which tells the story of a gawky high school student from Preston, Idaho, who tries to balance both school and his hectic family life, is well-remembered for some of its comedy moments.

Who can forget statements like “Vote for Pedro” or how Napoleon always utters the phrase “Heck yes” in the movie?

The original Deseret News review of the film identified it as a “genuinely funny” picture that is more than just a modern retelling of “Revenge of the Nerds.” In fact, the movie’s star, Jon Heder, attracted a boat-load of laughs throughout, launching the actor into stardom.

You can read our full review on the Deseret News here.

We’ve collected many other articles on “Napoleon Dynamite” to give you a glimpse of the film’s history throughout the years.

