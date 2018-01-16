SALT LAKE CITY — President Russell M. Nelson started his administration as the 17th president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints by pledging to serve God and church members "with every remaining breath of my life."

LDS leaders introduced a new First Presidency on Tuesday morning in a unique live broadcast from the marriage waiting room in the Salt Lake Temple.

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve and chairman of the church's Public Affairs Committee said the quorum met Sunday morning in the temple's upper room and voted unanimously to reconstitute the First Presidency, which had dissolved automatically upon the death of the faith's 16th leader, President Thomas S. Monson, on Jan. 2.

The Twelve sustained, ordained and set apart the senior apostle, President Nelson, 93, as the new prophet and president of the church. He selected President Dallin H. Oaks, 85, as his first counselor and President Henry B. Eyring, 84, as his second counselor.

"I declare my devotion to God our Eternal Father, and to His Son, Jesus Christ," President Nelson said. "I know them, love them and pledge to serve them — and you — with every remaining breath of my life."

The new First Presidency answered questions at a press conference after the live broadcast by fielding questions as a group, building on each other's ideas. They projected an image of a strong partnership between President Nelson, a pioneer in the field of open-heart surgery, President Oaks, a respected lawyer and jurist, and President Eyring, a former Stanford Business School professor.

President Oaks is second in seniority, so he is the president of the Quorum of the Twelve. However, since he is serving in the First Presidency, President M. Russell Ballard, 89, is the new acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

LDS apostles serve for life and are considered "special witnesses" of Jesus Christ to the world. Three apostles form the First Presidency. Twelve more make up the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, 77, who had served as the second counselor to President Monson in the First Presidency, returned to the Quorum of the Twelve.

During a news conference President Nelson said he has given Elder Uchtdorf, new assignments that uniquely fit his abilities.

Afterward, Elder Uchtdorf said, "It is like a talk I gave in 2008 called 'Lift Where You Stand.' That will apply here."

He also referred to the worldwide Young Adult devotional that he and his wife, Harriet, hosted on Sunday night, in which they urged Mormon millennials to trust God.

Church leaders said the broadcast from the temple was an attempt to speak directly to the church's 16 million members, and they provided live translation services in 29 languages on multiple church channels.

President Nelson encouraged the faith's members to face the future with optimism and joy, which he said they could have through faith in Christ. He invited those outside the church to see if the church could add knowledge, perspective and hope to their lives.

"Though our world is filled with serious challenges," President Nelson said, "I am optimistic about the future and confident about the fundamental goodness of humankind," adding that "we declare that (the restored gospel) has the answers to the most compelling and complicated challenges facing us today."

After President Nelson's first two public appearances as the church's new leader on Tuesday morning, he lingered in the lobby of the Church Office Building on Temple Square for 30 minutes. One by one, he greeted dozens of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, giving them hugs and holding their faces in his hands.

Finally, he posed for a photograph with them — more than 130 in all — in front of a 66-foot-long mural of Christ with his apostles that seemed to have been sized just for the moment and the family.

Sunday's actions to reconstitute the First Presidency ended a 12-day apostolic interregnum since President Monson's death. During these periods, the Quorum of the Twelve administers the church until a new president is set apart.

This apostolic administration was the longest since 1889, when 20 months passed during the transition from President John Taylor to President Woodruff.

President Nelson also said the church's system of leadership is divinely mandated and wise.

"Each day of an apostle's service is a day of learning and preparing for more service in the future," he said, adding that "during that time he gains insight into each facet of the church."

President Oaks was called as an apostle at the same time as President Nelson in 1984, but ordained several weeks afterward because a work assignment outside Utah kept him from attending the general conference where he was called.

He expressed gratitude and love for President Nelson, next to whom he has sat in the quorum for 34 years.

President Eyring mentioned church growth, saying, "what will accelerate is the growth of faith in the Lord Jesus Christ."