A Utah ice skater's video of snow-capped mountains and frozen lakes gained traction online Wednesday.

Justin McFarland shared a pair of drone footage videos on Instagram that show a frozen body of water and snow-packed mountains, The Indian Express reported.

The first video showed off Pineview Reservoir. It received more than 10,000 views in its first week online.

McFarland filmed the second video on an ice skating trip with his wife and kids. That video, which was shared by ABC News, received more than 5,000 views.

McFarland cautioned people not to venture out to the lake without proper preparation.

“I would feel partially responsible if somebody were to see my video, go skating here without caution and get hurt. These skaters are wearing life jackets, have tethers, and are carrying screwdrivers. The ice on THIS DAY had been tested extensively. Please test your own ice each day, don't try to 1UP this video with something careless,” he wrote.